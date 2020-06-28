Swiss International Nils Liess Races at Meeting du Lac, Swims 1:49 in 200 Free

Meeting Du Lac

June 27-28, 2020

Vevey, Switzerland

50m (LCM) pool

Live Results on SplashMe app

23-year old swimmer Nils Liess was the lone member of the Swiss team at the 2019 World Championships who participated in this weekend’s Meeting Du Lac in Vevey, Switzerland.

The long course meet was one of the country’s first official meets back after sport ground to a hault nationally because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Liess won all 3 of his events at the meet, and as we’ve seen frequently over the last month as meet have begun again, mostly in Europe, he raced times that are within range of his World Championship times from last summer

Times:

100 free – 50.37 (PB – 49.42)

200 free – 1:49.53 (PB – 1:47.07)

50 back – 26.68 (PB – 26.27)

At the 2019 World Championships, Liess was 25th in the 200 free in 1:48.29 and 31st in the 100 free in 49.42. He also swam on all 3 Swiss men’s relays, including the 800 free relay that broke a National Record and locked in a spot for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

LIess was improving rapidly as the Tokyo Olympics drew near. He actually swam best times in both the 200 free (1:47.07) and 400 free (3:52.32) early in the year before racing stopped. That makes him the top-ranked Swiss man in the 200 free so far in 2020. He ranked 2nd in that event among Swiss swimmers in 2019.

In total, 236 swimmers of all ages swam 1,461 splashes throughout the 2 day meet. There were no relays at the event.