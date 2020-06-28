Daily Swim Coach Workout #137

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
500 – focus on your pinky exiting first at the end of each stroke past your hip.
Swim – Paddles or Pull – pick an interval that gives you a chance to descend on all repeats
3 x 300 swim Descend 1-3 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:45
1 min rest
4 x 200 swim Desced 1-4 on 2:50, 3:10, 3:30, 3:50)
1 min rest
5 x 100 swim All fast on 1:20 (1:30, 1:40, 1:50)
5 x
50 kick smooth 1:00
50 swim fast 1:00
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
