SwimTopia Presents: Meet Maestro and Mobile App Magic

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

Meet management shouldn’t be hard. Join the masses of teams switching to SwimTopia today for easier registration, communications, roster control, volunteer organization and, lastly, meet management. SwimTopia’s Meet Maestro is a succinct cloud-based meet management program that allows you to collect/edit entries and run your meet in a browser. When paired with SwimTopia’s sidekick mobile app, meet day becomes exponentially more exciting and less stressful.

To help showcase our stunning meet management system and accompanying mobile app, SwimTopia is hosting a “Running Your Meets Efficiently/Meet Maestro” webinar Thursday March, 21st at 2:00 PM Eastern. Topics will include:

Training computer volunteers

Setting rules and expectations for your team

Tips for an organized swim meet

Handling entries, scratches, and last minute changes

Running the meet

Post meet reports and data sharing

Mobile app free and Pro features

Register for our “Running Your Meets More Efficiently/Meet Maestro Demo” Here

Meet Maestro comes free with both Lite and Premium SwimTopia accounts and allows users to make entries in a HyTek compatible format. Meet Maestro brings meet management into the modern era, can be open on as many computers as needed (gone are the days of the designated “meet computer”), is intuitive and easy on the eyes, integrated with several timing systems (read more here), and simple to learn. With Meet Maestro, anyone can become your team’s computer rep!

What’s more, Meet Maestro:

Allows you to display team standings, records, and time standards throughout the course of a meet on the Meet Maestro interface

Enables adjustments before meets in case of scratches

Is compatible with other meet management softwares for entry collection/meet merging/results

Has customizable meet set-up that enables you to abide by team/league events and entry rules

Includes a robust back-end with: psych sheets, heat sheets, timer sheets, positive check-in sheets, results, time reports, and PR/place ribbon labels

Gives users the ability to follow meets in the SwimTopia mobile app

Speaking of that mobile app, what can users expect with their accounts?

Team push notifications

Team calendar

Swimmers’ time history

Meet & job* sign up

Entries and jobs* displayed

Live event/heat tracker

Heat sheets*

Results updates and estimated start times*

Swim reminders*

*Included with the Pro subscription to SwimTopia’s mobile app.

In addition to Meet Maestro and the mobile app, SwimTopia also comes stocked with an array of helpful organizational features like: volunteer recruitment/communication, registration, RSVP for meets and events, team communications, parent portal, website, and more!

Make 2024 your best year yet with Meet Maestro and SwimTopia! We look forward to seeing you on March 21st.

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a team management mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its user-centric interface, robust arsenal of features, and learnability, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team store capabilities, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro has the same fluid functionality and is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, create entries, and seamlessly run meets through a browser. In tandem with SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can receive updates for “favorite” swimmers, view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Receptive and adaptive, SwimTopia’s “customer first” mentality has helped the company grow to benefit the swim team market. Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or request a live features demo here.