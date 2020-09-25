SwimSwam Pulse: 74% of Voters Favor Bubble Model For ISL 2020

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

RESULTS

Question: Should the ISL keep athletes and coaches in a bubble for the regular season?

Yes – 73.9%

No – 26.1%

Almost three-quarters of voters favor a ‘bubble’ for the International Swimming League, with swimmers and coaches quarantined to hotels and training facilities.

The ISL condensed its grand plans for a second season into a five-week block, with all athletes living and competing in Budapest. But despite the season kicking off in just three weeks, the league has made no announcements as to whether athletes will be quarantined while in Budapest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISL says it will test athletes twice before they depart for Budapest, then twice when they arrive. Athletes and coaches will be tested every five days. We’ve asked the league multiple times whether athletes and coaches will be quarantined to hotels and training facilities while in Budapest. As recently as yesterday, a league spokesperson said the ISL would be publishing details of its medical protocols within a few days.

