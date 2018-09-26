SwimSwam Pulse: 68.1% Pick Stanford More Likely Than Texas To Repeat

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which 2018 NCAA team champ was more likely to repeat in 2019:

RESULTS

Question: Which team is more likely to repeat as NCAA champs?



Stanford women – 68.1%

Texas men – 15.7%

They are equally likely to repeat – 16.2%

Just over two-thirds of voters picked the Stanford women as more likely to repeat as NCAA champions than the Texas men, with about 16% saying both teams were equally likely to defend their titles in 2019.

Stanford was far more dominant last year, but also lost a massive group of swimmers to graduation or the professional ranks: Olympians Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky are gone, as are All-Americans Janet Hu and Ally Howe. On the other hand, Stanford brings in by far the best freshman class in the nation, headed by Canadian superstar Taylor Ruck, who projects to be one of the best freestylers in the NCAA as a rookie.

Texas gritted out a tough, multi-team battle for the win last year, but has history on its side, with four consecutive NCAA titles – that means no swimmer on the team, outside of transfers, has experienced anything but a #1 showing at the NCAA Championships. Texas also brought in the #1-ranked recruiting class, led by top freshman freestyler Drew Kibler, to replace a senior class that included Olympian Joseph Schooling.

Slightly more voters said the two teams were equally likely to repeat than picked Texas outright. Both teams are the heavy favorites going into the season, though there’s plenty of swimming yet to happen before March.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters which events they’d like to see added to the NCAA lineup:

