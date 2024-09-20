Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Pulse: 41.9% Want To See Short Course Meters In The NCAA

Comments: 7

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if short course meters should be implemented in NCAA Championship competition:

Question: Should the NCAA Championships go back to being in short course meters during Olympic years?

RESULTS

  • No – 58.1%
  • Yes – 23.2%
  • SCM all the time – 18.7%

In 2000 and 2004, we saw the NCAA Championships contested in short course meters. After those two experimental years, which included multiple world records being broken, things have returned to the traditional short course yards every season.

Is there an appetite to bringing back SCM to college swimming, at least every once in a while?

Due to the lack of SCM racing in the United States, and the marquee short course meets throughout the year (World Cup, SC World Championships) coinciding with the NCAA schedule, we rarely get to see the top Americans racing in the format.

That changed during the three seasons of the International Swimming League (ISL) from 2019 until 2021, but with the league defunct as far as we know, it’s few and far between we get to see a lot of Americans racing SCM.

Racing the NCAA Championships in short course meters during the Olympic year is a fun idea, but in reality, does the extra ~9% of pool make much of a difference from a long course preparation standpoint? Probably not.

However, every season we see a smattering of comments calling for SCM competition in the NCAA, so we took it to the A3 Performance Poll to see how our readership really feels about it.

The majority said they don’t want to see it, 58%, which was expected given that SCY is the way things have always operated in the U.S., not to mention the massive amount of complications that would come from switching even just one meet to SCM.

Furthermore, would it make sense to race the entire season in SCY only to have the national championship raced in SCM? In Canada, the entire U SPORTS season runs in SCM, and then in certain years, they’ll switch to long course finals for the championship meet, which from the outside looking in makes zero sense.

However, the SCM options still got plenty of love in the poll. More than 23% voted yes, they’d like to see the NCAA Championships be contested in SCM during Olympic years, and a further 18.7% said they’d like to see in SCM all the time.

From a global perspective, the times would mean something to all—when Leon Marchand goes 3:28 in the 400 IM or 1:46 in the 200 breast, anyone not from the U.S. has a hard time putting that into context. If he went 3:52 in the 400 IM or 1:59 in the 200 breast in SCM, it would hold greater significance internationally.

Being the world record holder is more significant to a worldwide audience than being the NCAA and U.S. Open Record holder.

We will see two of the best teams in the NCAA, Virginia and Florida, race in SCM in October, so perhaps the logistical challenges of having NCAAs in SCM aren’t as tough as we think. If it was raced in that format once every four years, teams could plan accordingly and have a few meets in meters throughout the season.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Pollwhich asks: Which short course world record will be toughest for Leon Marchand to break?

Which SCM world record will be the hardest for Leon Marchand to take down?

View Results

Leave a Reply

MikeS
43 minutes ago

I am curious as to why people are opposed to this.

Reply
TXSwimDad
Reply to  MikeS
34 minutes ago

Agree. A little variety (and opportunity to break world records) sounds fun.

Reply
jeff
Reply to  MikeS
31 minutes ago

probably just logistics, many teams don’t have any regular access to SCM

Reply
Patrick
Reply to  MikeS
2 minutes ago

Agree with jeff here, it’s purely logistical. It would be nice to see the top D1 swimmers get another 2.5y per length of swimming above the water. The problem is swimmers at colleges without access to SCM would be at a disadvantage that can’t be overlooked.

Reply
RealSlimThomas
1 hour ago

If the NCAA was in meters, then do we think it would attract more international athletes?

Regardless of whether we want that or not, what are people’s thoughts?

Reply
Tell Him I say “Hello!”
Reply to  RealSlimThomas
8 minutes ago

Doubtful. They (international student athlete/swimmers) typically are mostly factoring in the out-of-pocket costs associated with coming to the USA, coupled with the academic program and then looking at the coach/swim team makeup (do they have a chance to compete and retain their scholarship(s)) and SCY are a known factor.

Likely it is a combination of several factors that are creating resistance:

  1. USA clearly doesn’t do metric in anything so that is a cultural issue (difficult to change culture!)
  2. As mentioned already, existing infrastructure is in place and it would be costly to covert
  3. Swimming culture is also not super-progressive so USA Swimming and those who are of that world aren’t amenable to change.
  4. The swimmers themselves. If you grow/grew
… Read more »

Reply
Patrick
Reply to  Tell Him I say “Hello!”
4 minutes ago

Your #4 makes absolutely no sense. First off, they’re talking SCM, not LCM. Secondly, any college level athlete in the US probably did grow up swimming SCY and also swam LCM in the summers if possible, and certainly wouldn’t shy away from the “extra work”, even though no one is talking about LCM.

Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

