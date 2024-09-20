UVA-UF October Dual Will be SCM, Paving Way for Walsh-Douglass 100 IM Showdown in Budapest

Recently on the SwimSwam podcast (full episode out next week), Todd DeSorbo revealed that the Virginia-Florida dual meet on October 18 would be in SCM (as opposed to the typical SCY). This means that US swimmers on both teams vying to swim the 100 IM at the Short Course World Championships in December will now have a domestic opportunity to nab the AQUA ‘A’ cut. Of note, that is the only way to qualify for the race at SC Worlds.
This opens the door for UVA standout Gretchen Walsh, the fastest woman in history in the 100 IM SCY, to nab one of those spots. Theoretically, the other spot could be taken by her now pro training bud, Kate Douglass (the 2nd fastest woman in history in the 100 IM SCY), who will compete abroad at the World Cup this fall. So come December, we could see a Douglass-Walsh showdown in Budapest for this women’s 100 IM.
With neither athlete having swum the 100 IM SCM seriously in the past, the 7-year-old world record held by Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu could be in trouble. The World Record currently stands at 56.51… What do you think Walsh or Douglass could go???
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think the 100 IM A Cut would only count if it’s done at a “ World Aquatics approved meet”. The Virginia Florida dual meet on October 18 does not appear on the WA website for approved meets.
Remember when USA Swimming selected Carson foster to swim the 200 fly at last SC worlds, only for Mintenko to realize that his time was done at “Sectionals” which is not approved by WA. Zach Harting ended up taking his spot.
Therefore only Douglass will have the opportunity to swim the 100 IM at Worlds, because she’s going to swim it at the World Cups.
NO!
Kate Douglass has the fastest 100 IM time!
KD has fastest time, true. But GW has faster times in 50 and 100 of all strokes but breast. Either way, it’ll be a great race.