UVA-UF October Dual Will be SCM, Paving Way for Walsh-Douglass 100 IM Showdown in Budapest

Recently on the SwimSwam podcast (full episode out next week), Todd DeSorbo revealed that the Virginia-Florida dual meet on October 18 would be in SCM (as opposed to the typical SCY). This means that US swimmers on both teams vying to swim the 100 IM at the Short Course World Championships in December will now have a domestic opportunity to nab the AQUA ‘A’ cut. Of note, that is the only way to qualify for the race at SC Worlds.

This opens the door for UVA standout Gretchen Walsh, the fastest woman in history in the 100 IM SCY, to nab one of those spots. Theoretically, the other spot could be taken by her now pro training bud, Kate Douglass (the 2nd fastest woman in history in the 100 IM SCY), who will compete abroad at the World Cup this fall. So come December, we could see a Douglass-Walsh showdown in Budapest for this women’s 100 IM.

With neither athlete having swum the 100 IM SCM seriously in the past, the 7-year-old world record held by Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu could be in trouble. The World Record currently stands at 56.51… What do you think Walsh or Douglass could go???