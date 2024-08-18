Virginia Announces 2024-2025 Meet Schedule With Florida In October, Texas Duals In January

The University of Virginia has announced its swimming and diving schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. The women are coming off their 4th-straight NCAA title while the men finished 17th at NCAAs.

Date Teams Location September 28 Navy Charlottesville, VA October 18 Florida Charlottesville, VA November 1 North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC November 20-22 Tennessee Invite Knoxville, Tenn December 4-7 US Open Greensboro, NC January 11 Virginia Tech Charlottesville, VA January 24-25 Texas Duals (Texas, Arizona State, NC State) Austin, Texas February 7-9 Cavalier Invite Charlottesville, VA February 18-22 ACC Championships Greensboro, NC March 19-22 Women’s NCAA Champs Federal Way, Washington March 26-29 Men’s NCAA Champs Federal Way, Washington

The team will kick off their season at home against Navy. Navy captured the 2024 Patriot League titles on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Highlighting an early season dual meet is October 18th as the teams will swim against Florida. This is the 3rd year in a row in which the team will meet for a dual meet. The Virginia women won the dual meet last year 164-136 while the Florida men earned the win 202-93.

Virginia competed against Texas at the end of October and North Carolina in January last season but the two dual meets will trade spots this time. Virginia swept UNC last year, winning by over 90 points on both sides.

Gretchen Walsh made headlines last year at midseason in Tennessee, tying the NCAA record and setting a new American Record in the 50 free with a 20.79. She went on to swim even faster at NCAAs with a 20.37. The team will return to Tennessee for midseason again from November 20-22.

The team will also head to the US Open in December which is being held in SCY format. Greensboro will also be home to the ACC Championships at the end of February.

The biggest dual meet of the season for Virginia will be a two-day dual meet in Austin, Texas. The programs will face off against Texas, Arizona State, and NC State. This is expected to be one of the biggest dual meets of the season as all eight programs finished in the top 25 at NCAAs this past season.

Texas Dual Meet 2024 NCAA Finishes