SwimSwam Pulse: 29.3% Think NCAA Swimming Would Be More Exciting In Head-To-Head Format

Question: If NCAA swimming & diving was formatted like football, with weekly dual meets and the national championships being a head-to-head dual, would it be more exciting?

RESULTS

No – 65.1%

65.1% Yes – 29.3%

29.3% The Same – 5.6%

The NCAA Championship format walks the line of allowing swimmers to thrive individually while also putting precedence on team scoring and relays.

The nature of college sports necessitates that the team aspect be significant at the championship conclusion of a season, so what if swimming & diving went all-in, and followed a similar format to other sports?

There would continue to be dual meets throughout the season, the only major change would be that the results of those duals would hold much more significance. One loss would be a major blow to a team’s hopes of vying for the conference and national title. Two would be curtains.

The top two teams in each conference would end up going head-to-head for their title in February, and then we could have something akin to a dual meet bracket tournament of conference champions before we find the two teams that will battle for the national crown.

There are many reasons why this format wouldn’t work in swimming, one of which is the fact that athletes on teams that aren’t in title contention wouldn’t get much of a chance to put their abilities on full display and compete with the NCAA’s best.

It would also force coaches to dramatically change the way they structure their season training-wise, and swimmers would be called on to perform well throughout the season rather than saving it all up for one or two big tapers.

It would be fun and interesting to see dual meets with such high stakes, recreating some of the strategies we saw implemented by clubs during the International Swimming League (ISL) era, but most of you don’t think it would be better (or at least more exciting) than the current format.

In our latest poll, more than 65 of readers voted that a football-style format would not be more exciting than what we’ve currently got, while over 29 percent thought that it would. The other 5.6 percent are indifferent.

While it ultimately wouldn’t work, no one can deny that a two-day dual between the Cal and Arizona State men or the Virginia and Texas women with everything on the line wouldn’t be must-see TV.

