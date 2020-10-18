SwimSwam Podcast: USC Women on Winning Duel Meet with 8 Swimmers

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with two All-American’s from the University of Southern California, Jemma Schlicht and Latisha Transom. The two trojans walked us through what training has been like under the new USC coaching staff (although there hasn’t been much yet). They also delved into last season’s roster, where they had less than 20 women on the team and at a dual meet in January, where many women were sick, they only had 8 women compete and still pulled off a win.

