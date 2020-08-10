SwimSwam Podcast: Tate Jackson on The Key to being a Sprinter During Quarantine

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tate Jackson, former longhorn sprinting ace and member of the Cali Condors during the inaugural ISL season. Tate is one of my favorite people to see on a pool deck. He will always talk to you and he seems to always be in a good mood (at least when he’s talking to you). Tate explains why he loves doing clinics, how excited he was for ISL, some of his favorite memories from his NCAA career with Texas, and what the key to being a sprinter is during quarantine.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES