SwimSwam Breakdown: Comm Games, Duel in the Pool, and NCAA Transfers

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the upcoming Commonwealth Games entry lists, the Duel in the Pool rosters for both USA and Australia, and Olympian Emma Weyant potentially leaving Virginia. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:20 Commonwealth Games Start Lists – Who will have a breakout meet?
- 8:50 US Release Duel in the Pool Roster – Is NOT Competing becoming the ‘popular’ thing to do?
- 14:23 With Olympic A Cuts and Qualification being released, are you upset with no wildcard spots for realys?
- 19:20 Emm Weyant of Virginia is IN the transfer portal and Isabelle Stadden is OUT and staying at Cal
SINK or SWIM
- 26:58 Thomas Ceccon drops 1 second in the 100 fly – Will he medal in 2 different strokes in Paris 2024 (relays included)?
- 30:56 Will Torri Huske drop a Sub-4:04 400 IM in a duel meet this season?
- 34:55 Will Aiden Hayes be NC State’s top scorer at the 2023 NCAAs?
Need to discuss the number 1 topic on swim fans’ minds – what is going on with Caeleb Dressel? The number 1 US swimmer has disappeared. It’s a disaster for USA Swimming.
Pretty sure O’Callaghan was the fantasy draft MVP.