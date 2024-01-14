Swims You Might Have Missed on Day 4 of the Knoxville Pro Swim: Juan Vallmitjana (and More)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Kate Douglass‘ unexpected American Record in the 200 breaststroke was the headline on the final day of racing at the 2024 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, but let’s take a look at the swims that weren’t headlines, but are still worth noticing.

A swim that really jumped out was Jason Park in the C Final of the 100 back. A Texas high school state champion and Winter Nationals finalist when he committed to Texas in 2017, Park qualified for the NCAA Championships in 2020 as a sophomore. After that meet was canceled, though, never really recaptured that level of success again.

After 19 months without a meet, though, he returned in the fall competing with his home club Metroplex Aquatics and has shown some sparks since then.

On Saturday, he made the C-Final of the 100 back and placed 18th in 56.91. That’s within nine-tenths of a second of his previous best time of 56.02 – which was done in 2017 at Junior Nationals between his junior and senior years of high school.

The Olympic Trials cut in that race in 55.69. If Park finds a way back to that time, it would be a great story.

His Metroplex Aquatics teammate Watson Nguyen won the B-Final in 2:14.81, which is more than a second better than his previous best time and is his first Olympic Trials cut. The 18-year-old is committed to swim at Penn next year alongside Olympic front-runner in the 200 breast Matt Fallon.

