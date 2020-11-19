Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Recapping A Week Of Very Fast Swimming

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

If this won’t convince you to buy an Arena suit, I don’t know what will.

10.

And if that wasn’t enough, what if we doubled it?

9.

Congratulations @adam_peaty on breaking my World Record 11 years to the day today! Only 1 of 4 left (50 Breast sc)! pic.twitter.com/kFE5wuEjXB — Cameron van der Burgh OIS (@Cameronvdburgh) November 15, 2020

Adam Peaty said “11 years and NOT ONE DAY LONGER”

8.

News That Magnini Is Back: 10/10, Production Quality Of This Video: 11/10

7.

Rock those curls, Kierra!

6.

Who else thinks this should be a compulsory skill for competitive swimming?

5.

We've got some 🌲 legends in the house today 👀#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/KiQkimI8Sk — Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) November 14, 2020

Imagine a dinner party with this exact group of people.

4.

Who’s watching this episode with me?

3.

An honor to race next to @sarahsjo 👑🤍 https://t.co/E1qM7VODzs — Maddy Banic (@madeline_banic) November 15, 2020

I think THIS is what the ISL is all about. #friendship

2.

Just another 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓 day on Rocky Top 🍊 pic.twitter.com/uEqdd5nI1y — Tennessee Swimming (@Vol_Swim) November 11, 2020

If you haven’t guessed yet, out theme this week is “fast swimming.”

1.

Knock off the rust? Nope. 🤯@_reecewhitley swam a school-record 1:48.53 in the 200 breaststroke in Saturday's non-scoring meet. pic.twitter.com/fIBNub3UWf — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) November 15, 2020

Finishing off our list of fast swimming with a 1:48.53 in the … *checks notes* … 200 breaststroke ?!

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner