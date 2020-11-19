Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Recapping A Week Of Very Fast Swimming

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
If this won’t convince you to buy an Arena suit, I don’t know what will.
And if that wasn’t enough, what if we doubled it?
Congratulations @adam_peaty on breaking my World Record 11 years to the day today! Only 1 of 4 left (50 Breast sc)! pic.twitter.com/kFE5wuEjXB
— Cameron van der Burgh OIS (@Cameronvdburgh) November 15, 2020
Adam Peaty said “11 years and NOT ONE DAY LONGER”
News That Magnini Is Back: 10/10, Production Quality Of This Video: 11/10
Rock those curls, Kierra!
@g_dawg21
Whenever you’re late for morning practice #foru #foryoupage #foryou #swim #swimmming #swimmercheck
Who else thinks this should be a compulsory skill for competitive swimming?
We've got some 🌲 legends in the house today 👀#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/KiQkimI8Sk
— Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) November 14, 2020
Imagine a dinner party with this exact group of people.
Who’s watching this episode with me?
An honor to race next to @sarahsjo 👑🤍 https://t.co/E1qM7VODzs
— Maddy Banic (@madeline_banic) November 15, 2020
I think THIS is what the ISL is all about. #friendship
Just another 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓 day on Rocky Top 🍊 pic.twitter.com/uEqdd5nI1y
— Tennessee Swimming (@Vol_Swim) November 11, 2020
If you haven’t guessed yet, out theme this week is “fast swimming.”
Knock off the rust? Nope. 🤯@_reecewhitley swam a school-record 1:48.53 in the 200 breaststroke in Saturday's non-scoring meet. pic.twitter.com/fIBNub3UWf
— Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) November 15, 2020
Finishing off our list of fast swimming with a 1:48.53 in the … *checks notes* … 200 breaststroke ?!
