Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Recapping A Week Of Very Fast Swimming

by Ben Dornan 0

November 19th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

If this won’t convince you to buy an Arena suit, I don’t know what will.

10.

And if that wasn’t enough, what if we doubled it?

9.

Adam Peaty said “11 years and NOT ONE DAY LONGER”

8.

News That Magnini Is Back: 10/10, Production Quality Of This Video: 11/10

7.

Rock those curls, Kierra!

6.

@g_dawg21

Whenever you’re late for morning practice #foru #foryoupage #foryou #swim #swimmming #swimmercheck

♬ Turn Down for What – DJ Snake & Lil Jon

Who else thinks this should be a compulsory skill for competitive swimming?

5.

Imagine a dinner party with this exact group of people.

4.

Who’s watching this episode with me?

3.

I think THIS is what the ISL is all about. #friendship

2.

If you haven’t guessed yet, out theme this week is “fast swimming.”

1.

 

Finishing off our list of fast swimming with a 1:48.53 in the … *checks notes* … 200 breaststroke ?!

