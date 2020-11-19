Madisyn Cox on Training Outside: “The outdoor pool has been life-changing”

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM/timed finals
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
Madisyn Cox of Longhorn Aquatics won the 200 breast in 2:27.55, off her time by about 5.7 seconds. Lydia Jacoby from Seward Tsunami Swim Club in Alaska dropped 5 seconds to log a PB of 2:32.36 for second place. That gives her another Olympic Trials cut and moves her to 73rd on the all-time list for 15-16 girls in the event. Ema Rajic dropped just over 1 second from her previous PB to come in 3rd with 2:33.63.