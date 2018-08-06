Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Automatic Number One

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From perfect streamlines to jealous siblings, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

I hear Gregg Troy doesn’t even rest his swimmers for the Olympics. They’re saving it all up in case NASA finds life on another planet and there’s a Galactic Championship. That’s where the real glory is. https://t.co/ZqKLyokhJ6 — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) July 31, 2018

There’s a reason Braden’s in charge around here.

#9

. @swimswamnews Missouri Valley 10&U’s are having fun at Central Zones in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/0pPavlnSNh — Mitchell Wagner (@mitchwagner28) August 4, 2018

We hope you keep up this energy level for the rest of your careers!

#8

Seems… painful.

#7

This post is about to bring Michael out of retirement https://t.co/qtTke3XUn9 — Kyle House (@kjhroyals) August 1, 2018

And that’s *definitely not* why we’re promoting it…

#6

Runner-up: THE U.S. HAS DONE IT.

#5

This might sound like bragging but it’s really more me complaining. My 13 year old sister just made A finals at juniors in the 100 free. How did I manage to get NO fast twitch muscle?! pic.twitter.com/7hmYuf6V0s — Andrew Gemmell (@ADGemmell) August 1, 2018

#SiblingProbs

#4

Iconic smile.

#3

Always just do you, Matt!

#2

@katiedrabot is across the table from me. — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) August 2, 2018

LIFE IS GOOD!! — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) August 2, 2018

Simone is every swim fan everywhere.

#1

WORLD RECORD! I can’t put into words how much this meant to me, my team and my family. My 10th WR tonight and have even bigger plans in the future! THANKYOU! pic.twitter.com/sCjH2XSWVn — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) August 4, 2018

TopTenTweets official rule: world records are always automatic number ones.