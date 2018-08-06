Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Automatic Number One

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From perfect streamlines to jealous siblings, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
I hear Gregg Troy doesn’t even rest his swimmers for the Olympics. They’re saving it all up in case NASA finds life on another planet and there’s a Galactic Championship. That’s where the real glory is. https://t.co/ZqKLyokhJ6
— Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) July 31, 2018
There’s a reason Braden’s in charge around here.
#9
. @swimswamnews Missouri Valley 10&U’s are having fun at Central Zones in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/0pPavlnSNh
— Mitchell Wagner (@mitchwagner28) August 4, 2018
We hope you keep up this energy level for the rest of your careers!
#8
@OCEagles_Swim incoming freshman alert. Look at the perfect streamline!! @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/KQuJtXOW8Y
— duck (@DuckworthDerek) July 31, 2018
Seems… painful.
#7
This post is about to bring Michael out of retirement https://t.co/qtTke3XUn9
— Kyle House (@kjhroyals) August 1, 2018
And that’s *definitely not* why we’re promoting it…
#6
…NO DOUBT HES TIGHTENING UP!! @RowdyGaines https://t.co/wlCrBG1AqO
— Justin Ress (@LilJRess) August 3, 2018
Runner-up: THE U.S. HAS DONE IT.
#5
This might sound like bragging but it’s really more me complaining. My 13 year old sister just made A finals at juniors in the 100 free. How did I manage to get NO fast twitch muscle?! pic.twitter.com/7hmYuf6V0s
— Andrew Gemmell (@ADGemmell) August 1, 2018
#SiblingProbs
#4
Newark Swim Team #NJ #1990’s #TBT pic.twitter.com/BvtBVR7G5H
— Cullen Jones (@CullenJones) August 2, 2018
Iconic smile.
#3
Always just do you, Matt!
#2
@katiedrabot is across the table from me.
— Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) August 2, 2018
LIFE IS GOOD!!
— Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) August 2, 2018
Simone is every swim fan everywhere.
#1
WORLD RECORD! I can’t put into words how much this meant to me, my team and my family. My 10th WR tonight and have even bigger plans in the future! THANKYOU! pic.twitter.com/sCjH2XSWVn
— Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) August 4, 2018
TopTenTweets official rule: world records are always automatic number ones.
