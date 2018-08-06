Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Automatic Number One

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From perfect streamlines to jealous siblings, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

There’s a reason Braden’s in charge around here.

#9

We hope you keep up this energy level for the rest of your careers!

#8

Seems… painful.

#7

And that’s *definitely not* why we’re promoting it…

#6

Runner-up: THE U.S. HAS DONE IT.

#5

#SiblingProbs

#4

Iconic smile.

#3

Doing my best to fit in 😆 🇯🇵

A post shared by Matt Grevers (@mgrevers) on

Always just do you, Matt!

#2

Simone is every swim fan everywhere.

#1

TopTenTweets official rule: world records are always automatic number ones.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!