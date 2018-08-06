2018 Euros Pick’em Day 4 Update: Leaders Emerge

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contest rules can be found here.

The first event of the evening session, the women’s 200 fly, saw co favorites Alys Thomas and Franziska Hentke finish 3rd and 4th. 28% of entries picked Thomas 3rd, but only one person had Hentke 4th (well done PrettyCrapReally, better than advertised this time). Because the favorites were out of the top 2, few people got the actual top two correct. No one correctly picked Boglarka Kapas to win and only 2 people picked Svetlana Chimtova in 2nd.

The men’s 100 back went according to expectations. The co-favorites finished in the top two spots with Kliment Kolesnikov (51%) besting countryman Evgeni Rylov (46%). Apostolos Christou (7%) was a mild surprise in 3rd ahead of Robert-Andrei Glinta (26%).

With the exception of third, the women’s 200 free was basically chalk. Charlotte Bonnet (81%) was 1st, Frederike Heemskerk (65%) was 2nd, and Ajna Kesely (42%) was 4th. The big surprise was Anastasia Guzhenkova (0%) in 3rd who wasn’t picked by anyone anywhere in the top 4.

The men’s 200 breast saw another favorite deliver when Anton Chupkov (86%) beat James Wilby (26%). Luca Pizzini (6%) and Ross Murdoch (10%) were 3rd and 4th.

The men’s 200 IM saw Jeremy Desplanches (5%) beat out favored Philip Heintz (19%). Other popular 1st place pick Max Litchfield (24%) was 3rd and Hugo Gonzalez (7%) was 4th.

The night closed with the mixed medley relay where Great Britain (50%) trounced Russia (31%), Italy (27%) and the Netherlands (13%).

Standings

Day 4 was won by ced4003 with 67 points. They were followed by Emg1986 with 66, strato10 with 65, and CraigH with 64. If you’re not in the top 10, you can check your ranking here.

Day 4 Points 1 ced4003 67 2 Emg1986 66 3 strato10 65 4 CraigH 64 5 il forte 63 5 Northh 63 7 JSutherlandSS 62 7 Capolupii 62 7 Ntinos swimmer 62 10 noahc2000 60 10 Garga04 60 10 TSwimming12 60

ced4003’s daily win was enough to push them into a solid lead over the field. With 234 points they sit 15 ahead of SwimSwam’s JSutherlandSS who has 219, a further 9 ahead of Dee and Nsgrr with 210.