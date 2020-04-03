Swimming From Home Talk Show: Regan Smith on Upping her Mental Game

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Regan Smith talked about how rapidly the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, from her stellar meet in Des Moines where she was signing autographs with fans and getting quite close with swimmers to nearly 2 weeks later when she couldn’t even swim herself. She takes us through her family time, what she’s been watching, and how she’s still trying to stay at the top of her game.