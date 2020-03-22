Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming From Home Talk Show: Michael Andrew on Surfing, Aerobic Base Training

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Michael Andrew has always done things differently, in and out of swimming. So when everyone is told that they can’t train in a pool, Andrew hasn’t had too much trouble adapting so far. He’s gone back to 3-5 hour surfing sessions as a way to build endurance and get in the water, and he has a makeshift gym in his garage where he can work out.

Andrew does recognize the weirdness of social distancing, and hopes that it will be sooner rather than later that we can all get back into the swing of things.

