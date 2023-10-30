Swimming Australia Adds New Board and Life Members

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

SWIMMING Australia has welcomed the elections of Hayden Collins and Iain Melhuish as elected Directors at the Annual General Meeting held today.

Iain Melhuish was returned to the Board as an elected Director while Collins was voted in by the Members after serving as President on the Swimming Victoria Board for the past year.

The vote was made under the new constitution with five elected Directors and four appointed Directors now part of the Swimming Australia Board.

Swimming Australia also thanks outgoing Directors Tony Shaw and Annabelle Williams for their service to the swimming community during their tenure.

Melhuish and Collins join Interim President Susan Smith, Neil Martin and Tim Ford as the elected Directors, with Sally Howe and Mel Fein the two current appointed Directors.

Swimming Australia also welcomes Peter Tonkin OAM OLY, Margaret Gregson OAM and Allan Gregson OAM as Life Members, all of whom have made a significant contribution to the sport over much of their life.

With the conclusion of the AGM and the implementation of the new constitution under way, the next steps for business continuity will focus on requesting expressions of interest for the two additional appointed Director seats, which will be released in the coming weeks.

The new constitution was approved last week by the Member Organisations at a Special General Meeting.

The election of a permanent President, as well as a Vice President, will be decided at the next Board meeting, scheduled for mid-November.

As confirmed under the new constitution, Matt Dunn, the World Aquatics Second Vice President, will now have voting rights as a Director on the Swimming Australia Board, while an athlete Director will also be appointed and tasked with the development of the Athletes’ Commission Charter.

This process, as well establishment of the Membership Committee tasked with setting the parameters for the expanded voting base, will commence immediately, as will the recruitment of the full time CEO.

Swimming Australia and its Member Organisations look forward to continuing their collaborative work under the new constitution, on the path to Paris and ultimately Brisbane 2032.