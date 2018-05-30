Swimmer Dies During Open Water Masters Race

The body of a 45-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Audubon in Virginia after he disappeared during an open water swim Sunday.

Kevin Ruby was competing at the United States Masters Swimming 2018 Middle Distance Open Water National Championship race in Reston, Virginia, but did not check in at the end of the 2-mile race. Organizers launched an emergency search, and Ruby’s body was found in the lake on Monday. Per The Washington Post, a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Reston Masters Swim Team, the club hosting the event, released the following statement, saying that Ruby had possibly suffered a medical emergency during the race:

Reston Masters Swim Team (RMST) extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends on the tragic loss of Kevin Ruby. According to the Fairfax County Police, Mr. Ruby possibly suffered a medical emergency during the United States Masters Swimming 2018 Middle Distance (2-mile) Open Water National Championship race on Sunday, May 27, 2018. When he did not finish within his expected race time, emergency search efforts began immediately. After extensive efforts, Mr. Ruby was recovered from Lake Audubon on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Reston Masters is honored to have had Mr. Ruby compete at our Jim McDonnell Lake Swims for many years. He was a very talented top finisher. Earlier Sunday morning Mr. Ruby won his age group in the 1-mile race with a time of 23:38.

As part of all our races, Fairfax County on-water EMS staff are an integral part of our operations. We are especially grateful for the timely and extensive additional support from Fairfax County Police and Fairfax County Fire & Rescue.

Please join Reston Masters in keeping Kevin Ruby in our hearts and memories as an accomplished distance swimmer.