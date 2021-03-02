Swim Coach’s Starter Guide By Swim Smart

Courtesy: Swim Smart, a SwimSwam partner.
- Written by Swim Smart founders Karl and Mike
- Perfect for new coaches looking to make coaching their career
- A resource for head coaches wanting to help improve their assistants
- Directly applicable guidelines, tips and instruction
This book is for new coaches looking to make a career in swimming and for head coaches looking for a resource to help bring up their assistants in a guided way.
There is a big (and often unseen) gap between being a swimmer/swammer and a swim coach. This book aims to close the gap.
Between college, medical school, starting new clubs, inventing multiple products, starting multiple businesses, raising families… our experiences and mistakes come together to help you build your swim team.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Intro
- Part 1: Build a Team
- Why Focus on Team?
- Job Descriptions
- Coach’s Job
- Swimmer’s Job
- Parent’s Job
- Part 2: Managing the Team
- Growing the Team
- Growing Swim Meets
- Team Organization
- Running Practice
- Coaching at Swim Meets
- Growing People
- Part 3: How to Teach the Strokes
- Dives
- Strokes
- Turns
- Part 4: How to Write Workouts
- What is the End Goal?
- Novice Group
- Age Group
- Senior Group
- Season Planning
- Dryland Training
Stay up to date on the latest from Swim Smart!
Website: www.swimsmarttoday.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swimsmarttoday/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swimsmarttoday/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZdTikJbjtbBtFtprl3dD8A
Smart Side Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/61145da97d66/join-the-smart-side-newsletter
Why Join the Smart Side Newsletter?
– 10% off your first order to get you jump started
– Subscriber only deals!
– New product updates (we are always working on something new)
– Educationals for athletes, coaches and parents
Don’t forget to check out some of our other products. We have something for everyone!
Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers and coaches to be more engaged in workout.
We would love the chance to Partner with you and your team (and vendors) to get you want you need and get your athletes swimming smarter!
Courtesy: Swim Smart, a SwimSwam partner.