Swim Coaches Base Podcast Open Vault – Day 6

The Swim Coaches Base Podcast, powered by RITTER, is quickly approaching 300 episodes. But many of the episodes from years’ past aren’t available prior to ones released this past year.

Each day, for the remaining days of 2019, RITTER Sports Performance will be releasing episodes from the vault. These will only be available until the end of the year and will be found exclusively on Apple Podcasts.

There are many great coaches that you may not have even realized were previously on the Swim Coaches Base Podcast.

Here’s are just some of the guests that are now available:

Dave Salo is the long-time Head Coach of the University of Southern California. Salo grew up swimming, and took his passion collegiately to Santa Rosa Junior College, and transferred to Long Beach State. He graduated with Long Beach State with a B.A. and M.A. in exercise physiology, where he also served as an assistant women’s swimming coach. Salo also earned his doctorate degree in the same field. After coaching five years at USC under Peter Daland, Salo joined the Irvine Novaquatics coaching staff in southern California. Salo had an extremely successful career with the Novas, serving as its Head Coach from 1990-2006, where he coached numerous Olympic and National-caliber athletes. Among his list of world-class swimmers there, Salo coached Aaron Pierson, Amanda Beard and Jason Lezak, which goes to show his coaching expertise in all strokes. In 2002 Salo was named the U.S. Swimming Coach of the Year after leading his squad to both spring and summer U.S. National titles.

Braden Holloway has been the Head Coach at North Carolina State University for the past five years and has dramatically changed their standing as a program. He has been named ACC Coach of the Year multiple times.

Gregg Parini has over 30 years of experience as a swim coach and more importantly to him, as a teacher. He's currently the Head Coach at Denison Univ and has helped build the program into a powerhouse at the national level. Prepare to get a lot of great thoughts from Gregg as he talks about coaching, philosophy and even being seduced.

Dick Jochums has coached a numerous Olympic swimmers, earning 12 Olympic medals, setting 25 world records along with 60 American records. He instituted many scientific and specific training variables that are common in swimming training today. A great conversation about where swimming has come in the last 60 years and what's in the future.

Ernie Maglischo retired from active coaching in 1988 after 35 years during which he coached at both the college and club levels. Over 29 years of coaching his teams, he won a total of 13 NCAA Div II Championships at three different universities. Ernie holds a PhD in exercise physiology and has authored or co-authored five textbooks including Swimming Fastest and his latest A Primer For Swimming Coaches.

Dick Hannula has coached five USA Olympic Team swimmers including a gold medalist and world record holder. He found and coached the Tacoma Swim Club for 42 years. At the high school level Dick set the standard of excellence winning 323 consecutive swim meets including 24 Washington Boys' State Championships. He's also authored "Coaching Swimming Successfully" and co-authored the "The Swim Coaching Bible" .

Dick Shoulberg has been coaching swimmers for over 55 years. He's helped produce eleven Olympians, numerous championship teams at Germantown Academy, and hundreds of high school all-Americans. To show the program's consistency during 1980 to 2000 five of six US Olympic Swim Teams had one of Coach Shoulberg's swimmers on the roster racing the 400IM. He also helped to co-author 2 editions of Swim Coaches Bible of Swimming.

has been coaching swimmers for over 55 years. He’s helped produce eleven Olympians, numerous championship teams at Germantown Academy, and hundreds of high school all-Americans. To show the program’s consistency during 1980 to 2000 five of six US Olympic Swim Teams had one of Coach Shoulberg’s swimmers on the roster racing the 400IM. He also helped to co-author 2 editions of Swim Coaches Bible of Swimming. Greg Meehan is the Head Women’s Swimming Coach at Stanford University. He was named the Women’s Coach of the Year in 2014 and the Stanford Women finished 2nd at the 2016 Swimming & Diving Championships. The team set multiple records including American and NCAA records.

Don’t miss out on these episodes of the Swim Coaches Base Podcast to be released on Apple Podcasts.

