Daily Swim Coach Workout #25

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder – Minimum 3rd black line under water swimming and ‘next level’ work on the first 3 strokes of the breakout.

Round 1= Free with Fins and Snorkel

Round 2= Back with fins

1 x 50 :45 or B: 50,

1 x 100 1:30, B:1:40,

1 x 150 2:15,B: 2:25,

1 x 200 3:00 B: 3:20,

2 x Drill set Fly and Breast

4 x 25 Drill Fly 3-3-3 :30 (B: 35) Focus on rhythm of hand entering, eyes down, hips high

4 x 25 Drill Breast with noodle under arms :40 (B: 45)

4 x 50 fly/breast with flip and pull down on 1:00 all solid rhythm (B: 1:10)

3 x Kick Challenge

1 x 50 kick on :45

1 x 50 kick on :50

1 x 50 kick on :55

2 x 25 kick – first :10 seconds is face down flutter kick hard on the wall :45

Main

4 x 150 Paddle – BC Gym side breathing 2:10

:10 to put on fins

4x 100 paddle and fins 1st and last lengths are build with breakout focus 1:30

3 x 150 Paddle – BC Tree side breathing only 2:10

:30 rest (Put on fins)

4 x 75 paddle and fins 1st and last lengths are build with breakout focus 1:15

2 x 150 BC no air 3 strokes in and out of turns 2:10

:10 sec rest

4 x 50 paddle and fins 1st and last lengths are build with breakout focus 1:00

1 x 150 BC no air 3 strokes in and out of turns 2:10

:20 sec rest

4 x 25 Paddle and fins 50 to 100 p :45

Start practice – Coupling motions of arms, back foot and head

12.5 timed with just dolphin action.