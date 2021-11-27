Summer Juniors Qualifier Amanda Witkus Verbals to Miami (Fl)

High school junior Amanda Witkus of Northbridge, Massachusetts has verbally committed to join the University of Miami Hurricanes class of 2027. Witkus attends the Whitinsville Christian School and does her club swimming for Greenwood Swimming. In addition to her swimming, Witkus is also a USA Swimming Scholastic All American.

Witkus is a versatile swimmer who has qualified for USA Swimming Winter Juniors in both fly and IM, while also qualifying for Futures in both free and breast. This past summer at the ISCA Summer Senior Blast (LCM), Witkus qualified for the A final in several events, including the 200 IM, 50 fly, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 breast, 200 breast, 200 fly and 50 breast. Included in those A finals was a second place finish in the 200 fly in 2:15.58, which qualified her for her first Summer Junior Nationals and Winter Senior Nationals.

Witkus’ SCY (LCM) lifetime bests include:

200 free: 1:51.46 (2:07.52)

500 free: 4:55.70

100 breast: 1:03.97 (1:14.54)

200 breast: 2:19.77 (2:44.54)

100 fly: 56.01 (1:02.56)

200 fly: 2:00.77 (2:15.58)

200 IM: 2:06.82 (2:21.97)

400 IM: 4:29.00 (5:11.12)

Witkus projects to make an immediate impact for the Hurricanes when she arrives in Coral Gables in the fall of 2023. Her 200 fly would have been just three tenths outside of ACC scoring at last year’s ACC Championships and would have been the second fastest Hurricane swimmer in the event. In fact, her lifetime best in the 200 fly would land her fifth all-time in Miami history.

While her 200 fly is nearly in ACC scoring range, she will have some significant improvements to make in her other events to score at Miami’s conference meet. It took 54.03 in the 100 fly, 1:02.33 in the 100 breast, 2:15.58 in the 200 breast, 4:23.54 in the 400 IM and 2:01.20 in the 200 IM to score at last year’s ACC’s.

Witkus is the Hurricanes’ first public commit for their class of 2027.