Student Criticizes Texas A&M’s Handling of Sexual Abuse Sanction on Swimmer

A Texas A&M student went public this week with criticism of the University for letting an Aggie swimmer – who was found responsible by Texas A&M’s Title IX office for sexual abusing her in 2015 – return to school and competition.

Last week, Hannah Shaw tweeted her displeasure that “the boy who r*ped me is back on the swim team,” along with an e-mail response she got when she raised the issue with Texas A&M. Shaw’s tweet went viral, setting off a social media firestorm of conversation about the school’s handling of sexual abuse allegations.

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam typically doesn’t name survivors of sexual assault. Shaw publicly tweeted documents from the investigation bearing her name, and appeared on television this week with her criticism of how A&M handled the process.

According to documents tweeted by Shaw, the school’s Title IX office found Austin van Overdam responsible for sexual assaulting Shaw in September of 2015. On June 21, 2016, the school suspended van Overdam from June 21, 2016 through December 16, 2016.

Van Overdam was a member of the Texas A&M swimming & diving team at the time. USA Swimming’s database shows that van Overdam didn’t compete in any collegiate meets during that time, but did swim a number of club meets, including U.S. Olympic Trials about a week after his suspension began. He is listed in his team bio as taking a redshirt year in 2016-2017, but returned to NCAA competition this past season, including the NCAA Championships in March.

Shaw appeared on the TODAY show this morning alongside another A&M student, criticizing how the school punished student-athletes involved in sex abuse cases. The other student says that an Aggie football player exposed himself to her during a tutoring session.

“Two female students at Texas A&M say they’re furious about the way the school handled their sexual misconduct allegations.”-@MorganRadford reports pic.twitter.com/XARIOVeOG8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2018

Texas A&M issued statements regarding their investigations into sexual misconduct. Two girls who claim they were sexually victimized shared what they want the university to know. @MorganRadford reports pic.twitter.com/yVxnw7Pmp6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2018

SwimSwam has been in contact with Shaw regarding a more full-length interview. We also reached out to a local attorney who posted on Facebook saying he represented van Overdam in the school hearing, but haven’t received a response or official comment from van Overdam. Texas A&M hasn’t responded to our request for comment, but did release a public statement earlier this week noting that it can’t discuss individual cases. The Texas A&M statement laid out the school’s investigative process and said that “Texas A&M investigates every claim of sexual misconduct” and that “When violations are confirmed, sanctions are imposed in all cases.”

Shaw tweeted out the full documents she received from Texas A&M, which find van Overdam responsible on one sexual abuse violation, but not responsible for one other sexual abuse violation, one sexual contact violation and one violation the school terms “dating violence.”

Warning: the documents below do reference some specific sexual acts between Shaw and van Overdam. Sensitive readers should proceed with caution.