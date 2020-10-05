Straight Off High Altitude, Isabel Gose Cracks 33-Year-Old Age Record

2020 Kurzbahnbestenermittlung des SC Magdeburg

Saturday, October 3rd

Schwimmhalle Olvenstedt, Magdeburg, Germany

SCM (25m)

Results

Straight off of a several weeks-long high-altitude training camp, 18-year-old European Junior Champion Isabel Gose fired off a new German Age Record in the women’s 400m freestyle.

While competing at a one-day meet in Magdeburg on October 3rd, Gose topped the women’s 400m free field in a speedy 4:01.49. In doing so, Gose edged out the 1500m freestyle silver medalist from last year’s World Championships, Sarah Kohler, who settled for silver in 4:01.88.

Gose owns a lifetime best of 3:58.81 in this short course meters 400 free event, a time she produced in November of last year. That time also represents the current German national record in the event.

As she was just 17 at the time, her 4:01.49 here in Magdeburg checks-in as a new German Age Record for 18-year-olds to reflect her current age. The previous age record was held by Astrid Strauss at 4:02.05 and has been on the books for nearly 33 years. Additionally, this 4:01.49 mark also represents the 3rd fastest time of Gose’s career.

The men’s 400m free saw Lukas Märtens snag gold in 3:47.53, while pool and open water world champion Florian Wellbrock sneaked under 3:50 for silver in 3:49.69.