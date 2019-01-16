Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stoppa, Bretscher, Murtagh Pick Up Big Ten Weekly Women’s Honors

by SwimSwam 0

January 16th, 2019 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Francesca Stoppa, Rutgers

Sr. – Trento, Italy

Earned five first-place finishes, including a sweep of her individual butterfly events, in two meets against Princeton and Villanova last week
Recorded a ‘B’ cut time in the 200 butterfly (1:58.79) for a first-place result, while also touching first in the 100 butterfly (55.12) on Friday
Picked up a pair of first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (54.71) and 200 butterfly (2:02.15) on Saturday
Contributed to a 200 freestyle relay victory with a time of 1:35.60
Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
Last Rutgers Swimmer of the Week: Vera Koprivova, (Nov. 23, 2016)

Diver of the Week

Emily Bretscher, Purdue

So. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy

  • Finished first in the 1-meter diving event to help Purdue defeat Michigan State last weekend
  • Recorded an NCAA Zone Championship qualifying score of 329.32, the highest score posted among all Big Ten divers in the event this season
  • Earns her second career Diver of the Week award and second of the season
  • Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Emily Bretscher (Nov. 7, 2018)

Freshman of the Week

Madison Murtagh, Penn State

Longwood, Fla. – Lake Brantley

  • Earned first place in the 1,000 freestyle (10:02.28) against Navy and North Carolina last weekend
  • Tallied a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:01.03)
  • Earns her second Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Madison Murtagh (Oct. 10, 2018)

