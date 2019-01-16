Stoppa, Bretscher, Murtagh Pick Up Big Ten Weekly Women’s Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Francesca Stoppa, Rutgers

Sr. – Trento, Italy

Earned five first-place finishes, including a sweep of her individual butterfly events, in two meets against Princeton and Villanova last week

Recorded a ‘B’ cut time in the 200 butterfly (1:58.79) for a first-place result, while also touching first in the 100 butterfly (55.12) on Friday

Picked up a pair of first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (54.71) and 200 butterfly (2:02.15) on Saturday

Contributed to a 200 freestyle relay victory with a time of 1:35.60

Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award

Last Rutgers Swimmer of the Week: Vera Koprivova, (Nov. 23, 2016)

Diver of the Week

Emily Bretscher, Purdue

So. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy

Finished first in the 1-meter diving event to help Purdue defeat Michigan State last weekend

Recorded an NCAA Zone Championship qualifying score of 329.32, the highest score posted among all Big Ten divers in the event this season

Earns her second career Diver of the Week award and second of the season

Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Emily Bretscher (Nov. 7, 2018)

Freshman of the Week

Madison Murtagh, Penn State

Longwood, Fla. – Lake Brantley