Stoppa, Bretscher, Murtagh Pick Up Big Ten Weekly Women’s Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Francesca Stoppa, Rutgers
Sr. – Trento, Italy
Earned five first-place finishes, including a sweep of her individual butterfly events, in two meets against Princeton and Villanova last week
Recorded a ‘B’ cut time in the 200 butterfly (1:58.79) for a first-place result, while also touching first in the 100 butterfly (55.12) on Friday
Picked up a pair of first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (54.71) and 200 butterfly (2:02.15) on Saturday
Contributed to a 200 freestyle relay victory with a time of 1:35.60
Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
Last Rutgers Swimmer of the Week: Vera Koprivova, (Nov. 23, 2016)
Diver of the Week
Emily Bretscher, Purdue
So. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy
- Finished first in the 1-meter diving event to help Purdue defeat Michigan State last weekend
- Recorded an NCAA Zone Championship qualifying score of 329.32, the highest score posted among all Big Ten divers in the event this season
- Earns her second career Diver of the Week award and second of the season
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Emily Bretscher (Nov. 7, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
Madison Murtagh, Penn State
Longwood, Fla. – Lake Brantley
- Earned first place in the 1,000 freestyle (10:02.28) against Navy and North Carolina last weekend
- Tallied a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:01.03)
- Earns her second Freshman of the Week award
- Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Madison Murtagh (Oct. 10, 2018)
