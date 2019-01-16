IMer Savannah Sargent of Islander Aquatics Commits to Denison

Savannah Sargent of Islander Aquatics in Long Island, NY, has committed to Division III powerhouse Denison for next fall.

I’m so excited about joining a fantastic team of motivated young women and representing Denison University!

TOP TIMES

200y IM – 2:08.86

400y IM – 4:30.72

100y breast – 1:07.93

200y breast – 2:25.28

Sargent is best in the IM, and her 400 IM is her primary event. With her best time of 4:30.72, she’s not far off of what it typically takes to qualify for the Division III National Championships. Last year, a 4:29.34 was the last selected time in the event. Sargent just went bests in the 200 IM and both breaststrokes just a month ago, while her 400 IM PR is from last February.

This summer, Sargent hit meters bests in the 100 breast (1:18.85), 200 breast (2:46.63), 200 IM (2:28.46), and 400 IM (5:14.68).

Last year, Denison placed 4th at the 2019 NCAA DIII Championships, led by breaststroke phenom KT Kustritz, who won the 100 and 200 breast and became the fastest 100 breaststroker in D3 history with a 59.77 at NCAAs. Denison also finished 2nd at the 2018 North Coast Athletic Conference Champs. With Sargent’s best times, she’s fast enough to make A finals in the 2018 NCAC Champs in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].