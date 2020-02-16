Stirling Captures BUCS Men’s Trophy To Bust 32-Year-Long Loughborough Streak

2020 BUCS LONG COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14th-16th, 2020

Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m) Course

The 2020 British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) Long Course Championships has concluded, with Loughborough taking home the overall team title with a head-turning 351 points.

Stirling did its best to keep pace, holding steady as runner-up with 263 points, barely ahead of the third-place team Edinburgh, who finished with 261.

Just as Stirling has historically chased Loughborough, Edinburgh is ever in pursuit of Stirling, finishing just 9 points behind the Scottish-based university last year and reducing that to a deficit of only 2 points this time around.

Team Place Points Loughborough 1 351 Stirling 2 263 Edinburgh 3 261 Bath 4 182 SheffieldHallam 5 123 Birmingham 6 98 Swansea 7 80 Surrey 8 76 ManchesterMetropolitan 9 61 Nottingham 9 61

The bigger story is the fact that Stirling wound up on top of the men’s point pursuit, taking the trophy with 176 total points. Loughborough finished only 8 behind in 168, while Edinburgh was also in the top 3 with 111 points.

This marks Stirling’s first-ever men’s title, making it 32 years since Loughborough has lost the men’s title. This gives the combined Stirling squad some positive energy racing at this meet as they prepare to make a charge for a spot on the Olympic team.

After their monumental win, Stirling told SwimSwam, “Although BUCS is not a target event, but it does assist with our preparation as we firmly focus on our Olympic Trials.” The Trials are presented by the 2020 British Championships set for April.

“It’s a great feeler for where we’re at individually from a technical, tactical and physical perspective. We’ll review what we’ve seen and aim to learn quickly as we move into the meet next weekend in Bangor.” [McCullagh Memorial]

“The team aspect of BUCS is unique for us, and the swimmers enjoy competing for the University. It’s our first LC title for the men and we had some excellent swims from our females.

“Cassie Wild‘s top female performance for the 100m back was a big move forward for her, in addition to Kathleen [Dawson] in the morning puts them in a good place as we close into April.

“2nd overall is where we’re at; we try to accommodate both academic and full-time athletes, which has its challenges, but we see a massive benefit.”

Men’s Top 3 Teams:

Stirling 176

Loughborough 168

Edinburgh 111

Men’s gold medalists for Stirling over the course of the competition were as follows:

Craig Benson – 50 breast, 100 breast

– 50 breast, 100 breast Duncan Scott – 400 IM, 200 fly

– 400 IM, 200 fly Calum Bain – 50 fly

– 50 fly Men’s 4x100m free relay

Men’s 4x100m medley relay

Women’s Top 3 Teams:

Loughborough 183

Edinburgh 150

Stirling 87

Women’s gold medalists for Loughborough over the course of the competition were as follows: