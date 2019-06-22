Steenbergen Snags Silver As Her Return To Racing Continues

2019 DUTCH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Highlights

Whereas last night we saw 1 additional qualifier notch his name on the Dutch roster for next month’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea, night 2 of the 2019 Dutch Open Championships came up empty.

Yesterday Maarten Brzoskowski nailed a big-time personal best of 1:46.62 to slide under the Dutch-mandated QT for Gwangju to qualify for Worlds, but the 23-year-old was unable to replicate the magic again in the 100m free. He still took gold in 50.64, beating out teammate Ben Schwietert by just .01, but needed at least a 48.51 to make the grade.

Joeri Verlinden was another candidate for qualification, hitting the fastest 100m fly time by over 2 seconds in an effort of 52.41, a new season-best. But, a minimum of 51.67 was needed to punch a ticket to Gwangju.

The women saw Anne Palmans take the women’s 50m breast title in 32.37, just .01 ahead of runner-up Valerie van Roon‘s 32.38.

Robin Newmann was tonight’s 100m free victor in 55.52, representing the only swimmer under 56 seconds. Taking silver tonight was Marrit Steenbergen, the now-19-year-old who wreaked havoc on the junior circuit back in 2015/16. She took the European Games gold in a huge 53.79, followed by Olympic appearances on Dutch relays and in the individual 200m IM where she took 34th in Rio.

But, the teen has been quiet since, suffering from a shoulder injury, but also choosing to finish her schooling. Working with her coach Marcel Wouda, the teen is making her way back, competing at more and more meets with a promising career still ahead.