Stanford Women Qualify 2 Divers, Cal Women 1 At Zone E Day 1

2017 NCAA Zone Diving
- Zones A, B, D & E: Monday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 8
- Zone C: Thursday, March 9 – Saturday, March 11
- Host schools:
- Zone A: Virginia Tech
- Zone B: Auburn
- Zone C: Indiana
- Zone D: Missouri
- Zone E: Northern Arizona
- NCAA selection primer
Stanford continues to add to its arsenal heading into the women’s NCAA Championships. Kassidy Cook earned a reimbursement slot and Haley Farnsworth also earned NCAA eligiblity on 3-meter to open the Zone E meet.
Zone E results
Stanford, the favorites to win this year’s national title, continue to stack up their roster with NCAA qualifying slots. The Cardinal had already qualified 14 swimmers and now will have at least two divers. Each diver counts as half a roster spot, with teams capped at 18 roster spots.
Fellow Pac-12 program UCLA had the best day on the women’s side, with Maria Polyakova winning the 3-meter title and Annika Lenz and Ciara Monahan also earning NCAA bids. Cal, one of the top challengers to Stanford’s title run, did get Phoebe Lamay into the meet.
On the men’s side, potential top 10 programs Stanford, Cal and USC all got divers in. USC’s Henry Fusaro won the 1-meter event and booked a reimbursement slot. Stanford’s Bradley Christensen is the other diver locked into reimbursement status. The Trojans also qualified Dashiell Enos and Stanford got Theodore Miclau and Cameron Thatcher into NCAAs. Cal meanwhile qualified Connor Callahan.
The full qualifying list is below. We’ll continue updating this chart as more events happen this week.
|Priority
|Finisher
|Women
|Men
|1
|3-meter Champ
|Maria Polyakova, UCLA
|2
|1-meter Champ
|Henry Fusaro, USC
|3
|Platform Champ
|4
|3-meter 2nd
|Sharae Zheng, NEV
|5
|1-meter 2nd
|Bradley Christensen, STAN
|6
|Platform 2nd
|7
|3-meter 3rd
|Kassidy Cook, STAN
|8
|1-meter 3rd
|Dashiell Enos, USC
|9
|Platform 3rd
|10
|3-meter 4th
|Karla Contreras, WYO
|11
|1-meter 4th
|David Hoffer, ASU
|12
|Platform 4th
|13
|3-meter 5th
|Annika Lenz, UCLA
|14
|1-meter 5th
|Josiah Purss, UTAH
|15
|Platform 5th
|16
|3-meter 6th
|Alexandra Caplan, SDSU
|—
|17
|1-meter 6th
|Theodore Miclau, STAN
|18
|Platform 6th
|19
|3-meter 7th
|Phoebe Lamay, CAL
|—
|20
|1-meter 7th
|Connor Callahan, CAL
|21
|Platform 7th
|22
|3-meter 8th
|Ciara Monahan, UCLA
|—
|23
|1-meter 8th
|Kevin Dreesen, BYU
|24
|Platform 8th
|—
|25
|3-meter 9th
|Haley Farnsworth, STAN
|—
|26
|1-meter 9th
|Cameron Thatcher, STAN
|27
|Platform 9th
|—
|28
|3-meter 10th
|—
|—
|29
|1-meter 10th
|—
|30
|Platform 10th
|—
|31
|3-meter 11th
|—
|—
|32
|1-meter 11th
|—
|33
|Platform 11th
|—
(Athletes in bold are locked in for NCAA reimbursement. Athletes who have doubled up on qualifying spots are noted
with a line through their lower priority slot.)
NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING PROCEDURES
From our refresher post, which you can find here.
Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships through Zone Meets spread across the country. Each zone earns a set number of NCAA qualifying spots based on the performances of that Zone at NCAAs in the past.
Here are the qualifying spots for each event in each zone:
WOMEN
|1M
|3M
|PLATFORM
|Zone A
|5
|7
|6
|Zone B
|10
|9
|7
|Zone C
|8
|9
|6
|Zone D
|7
|7
|11
|Zone E
|11
|9
|11
MEN
|1M
|3M
|PLATFORM
|Zone A
|6
|5
|4
|Zone B
|8
|10
|9
|Zone C
|5
|7
|7
|Zone D
|8
|9
|9
|Zone E
|9
|5
|7
According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.
The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.
|WOMEN
|MEN
|Zone A
|5
|5
|Zone B
|9
|9
|Zone C
|8
|6
|Zone D
|8
|9
|Zone E
|11
|6
A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Stanford Women Qualify 2 Divers, Cal Women 1 At Zone E Day 1"
Really well done explanation of what is going on. Thank you for covering this!