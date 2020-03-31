Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stanford Puts 30 Swimmers On Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll

The Pac-12 announced its Winter Academic Honor Roll recipients on Tuesday, with a total of 152 swimmers and divers being recognized from eight different teams.

Overall there were 304 student-athletes receiving the honor, which requires them to hold a spot on their respective team roster, have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or above, and have served at least one year in residence at the institution.

There is no longer a selection process to determine all-academic teams for each sport.

The Stanford women led the way for swimming & diving with 18 making the cut, while the Cardinal men had 12. The team’s total of 30 leads the conference, with Arizona (15 men, 11 women) and ASU (13 men, 13 women) tied with 26.

FULL LIST OF SWIMMERS & DIVERS ON PAC-12 WINTER HONOR ROLL

ARIZONA

Men (15) Women (11)
Jack Anderson Madison Blakesley
Ty Coen Alayna Connor
Tai Combs Katrina Hage
Eric Correa Kirsten Jacobsen
Marin Ercegovic Mallory Korenwinder
Brooks Fail Ayumi Macias
Colin Gwiazdowski Taylor Nations
Christian Imbus Victoria Navarro
Brendan Meyer Francesca Neubauer
Daniel Namir Jacqueline Purwins
Jose Neumann Jamie Stone
Casey Ponton
Noah Reid
Isaac Stump
Ty Wells

ARIZONA STATE

Men (13) Women (13)
Aaron Beauchamp Isa All
Kevin Benevidez Camryn Curry
Cody Bybee Kendall Dawson
Evan Carlson Bentley Hulshof
Nick Carlson Chloe Isleta
Zach Dienstbier Frida Kaellgren
Jack Edgemond Silja Kansakoski
Jack Etter Ruby Martin
Matthew Kint Emma Nordin
Jack Kucharczyk Cierra Runge
Zach Poti Cameron Smith
Youssef Selim Lilia Smith
Elijah Warren Caitlyn Wilson

CALIFORNIA

Men (5) Women (9)
Nate Biondi Elizabeth Bailey
Kyle Millis Alexa Buckley
Pawel Sendyk Chloe Clark
Andy Song Sarah Darcel
Reece Whitley Ali Harrison
Sophie Krivokapic-Zhou
Courtney Mykkanen
Robin Neumann
Alicia Wilson

STANFORD

Men (12) Women (18)
Johannes Calloni Megan Byrnes
Jon Cook Katie Drabot
Mason Gonzalez Brooke Forde
Jordan Greenberg Katie Glavinovich
Benjamin Ho Anya Goeders
Jack Levant Lauren Green
Alex Liang Hannah Kukurugya
David Madej Daria Lenz
James Murphy Lucie Nordmann
Brennan Pastorek Mia Paulsen
Hank Poppe Allie Raab
Grant Shoults Carolina Sculti
Brooke Stenstrom
Allie Szekely
Morgan Tankersley
Ashley Volpenhein
Erin Voss
Graze Zhao

UCLA

Women (12)
Gabrielle Anderson
Emma Cain
Sophie Clarkowski
Lia Foster
Maisie Jameson
Lisa Kaunitz
Emily Lo
Ruby Neave
Emma Schaetz
Bonnie Schmitz
Delaney Smith
Erica Vong

USC

Men (4) Women (8)
Joao Arma Naomi Gowlett
Henry Fusaro Hanni Leach
Owen Kao Abby Miller
Matthew McDermott Isa Odgers
Catherine Sanchez
Jemma Schlicht
Laticia Transom
Makenna Turner

UTAH

Men (13) Women (11)
Nicholas Becker Mallori Allen
Andrew Britton Emma Broome
Liuchen Chen Kenzie Ford
Santiago Contreras Mariah Gassaway
Jackson Cunningham McKenna Gassaway
Rahiti De Vos Grace Horvath
David Fridlander Madison Lash
Cole Giandinoto Sarah Lott
Robert King Sophia Morici
Brody Lewis Christina Pick
Luke McDivitt Emma Ruchala
Matteo Sogne
Benjamin Waterman

WASHINGTON STATE

Women (8)
Payton Bokowy
Luciana Brock
Lauren Burckel
Ryan Falk
Keiana Fountaine
Paige Gardner
Chloe Larson
Taylor McCoy

You can check out the full list of student-athletes named to the honor roll here.

