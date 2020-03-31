Stanford Puts 30 Swimmers On Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll

Overall there were 304 student-athletes receiving the honor, which requires them to hold a spot on their respective team roster, have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or above, and have served at least one year in residence at the institution.
There is no longer a selection process to determine all-academic teams for each sport.
The Stanford women led the way for swimming & diving with 18 making the cut, while the Cardinal men had 12. The team’s total of 30 leads the conference, with Arizona (15 men, 11 women) and ASU (13 men, 13 women) tied with 26.
FULL LIST OF SWIMMERS & DIVERS ON PAC-12 WINTER HONOR ROLL
ARIZONA
Men (15)
Women (11)
Jack Anderson
Madison Blakesley
Ty Coen
Alayna Connor
Tai Combs
Katrina Hage
Eric Correa
Kirsten Jacobsen
Marin Ercegovic
Mallory Korenwinder
Brooks Fail
Ayumi Macias
Colin Gwiazdowski
Taylor Nations
Christian Imbus
Victoria Navarro
Brendan Meyer
Francesca Neubauer
Daniel Namir
Jacqueline Purwins
Jose Neumann
Jamie Stone
Casey Ponton
Noah Reid
Isaac Stump
Ty Wells
ARIZONA STATE
Men (13)
Women (13)
Aaron Beauchamp
Isa All
Kevin Benevidez
Camryn Curry
Cody Bybee
Kendall Dawson
Evan Carlson
Bentley Hulshof
Nick Carlson
Chloe Isleta
Zach Dienstbier
Frida Kaellgren
Jack Edgemond
Silja Kansakoski
Jack Etter
Ruby Martin
Matthew Kint
Emma Nordin
Jack Kucharczyk
Cierra Runge
Zach Poti
Cameron Smith
Youssef Selim
Lilia Smith
Elijah Warren
Caitlyn Wilson
CALIFORNIA
Men (5)
Women (9)
Nate Biondi
Elizabeth Bailey
Kyle Millis
Alexa Buckley
Pawel Sendyk
Chloe Clark
Andy Song
Sarah Darcel
Reece Whitley
Ali Harrison
Sophie Krivokapic-Zhou
Courtney Mykkanen
Robin Neumann
Alicia Wilson
STANFORD
Men (12)
Women (18)
Johannes Calloni
Megan Byrnes
Jon Cook
Katie Drabot
Mason Gonzalez
Brooke Forde
Jordan Greenberg
Katie Glavinovich
Benjamin Ho
Anya Goeders
Jack Levant
Lauren Green
Alex Liang
Hannah Kukurugya
David Madej
Daria Lenz
James Murphy
Lucie Nordmann
Brennan Pastorek
Mia Paulsen
Hank Poppe
Allie Raab
Grant Shoults
Carolina Sculti
Brooke Stenstrom
Allie Szekely
Morgan Tankersley
Ashley Volpenhein
Erin Voss
Graze Zhao
UCLA
Women (12)
Gabrielle Anderson
Emma Cain
Sophie Clarkowski
Lia Foster
Maisie Jameson
Lisa Kaunitz
Emily Lo
Ruby Neave
Emma Schaetz
Bonnie Schmitz
Delaney Smith
Erica Vong
USC
Men (4)
Women (8)
Joao Arma
Naomi Gowlett
Henry Fusaro
Hanni Leach
Owen Kao
Abby Miller
Matthew McDermott
Isa Odgers
Catherine Sanchez
Jemma Schlicht
Laticia Transom
Makenna Turner
UTAH
Men (13)
Women (11)
Nicholas Becker
Mallori Allen
Andrew Britton
Emma Broome
Liuchen Chen
Kenzie Ford
Santiago Contreras
Mariah Gassaway
Jackson Cunningham
McKenna Gassaway
Rahiti De Vos
Grace Horvath
David Fridlander
Madison Lash
Cole Giandinoto
Sarah Lott
Robert King
Sophia Morici
Brody Lewis
Christina Pick
Luke McDivitt
Emma Ruchala
Matteo Sogne
Benjamin Waterman
WASHINGTON STATE
Women (8)
Payton Bokowy
Luciana Brock
Lauren Burckel
Ryan Falk
Keiana Fountaine
Paige Gardner
Chloe Larson
Taylor McCoy
You can check out the full list of student-athletes named to the honor roll here.
James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …
we love grade inflation