Stanford Puts 30 Swimmers On Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll

The Pac-12 announced its Winter Academic Honor Roll recipients on Tuesday, with a total of 152 swimmers and divers being recognized from eight different teams.

Overall there were 304 student-athletes receiving the honor, which requires them to hold a spot on their respective team roster, have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or above, and have served at least one year in residence at the institution.

There is no longer a selection process to determine all-academic teams for each sport.

The Stanford women led the way for swimming & diving with 18 making the cut, while the Cardinal men had 12. The team’s total of 30 leads the conference, with Arizona (15 men, 11 women) and ASU (13 men, 13 women) tied with 26.

FULL LIST OF SWIMMERS & DIVERS ON PAC-12 WINTER HONOR ROLL

ARIZONA

Men (15) Women (11) Jack Anderson Madison Blakesley Ty Coen Alayna Connor Tai Combs Katrina Hage Eric Correa Kirsten Jacobsen Marin Ercegovic Mallory Korenwinder Brooks Fail Ayumi Macias Colin Gwiazdowski Taylor Nations Christian Imbus Victoria Navarro Brendan Meyer Francesca Neubauer Daniel Namir Jacqueline Purwins Jose Neumann Jamie Stone Casey Ponton Noah Reid Isaac Stump Ty Wells

ARIZONA STATE

Men (13) Women (13) Aaron Beauchamp Isa All Kevin Benevidez Camryn Curry Cody Bybee Kendall Dawson Evan Carlson Bentley Hulshof Nick Carlson Chloe Isleta Zach Dienstbier Frida Kaellgren Jack Edgemond Silja Kansakoski Jack Etter Ruby Martin Matthew Kint Emma Nordin Jack Kucharczyk Cierra Runge Zach Poti Cameron Smith Youssef Selim Lilia Smith Elijah Warren Caitlyn Wilson

CALIFORNIA

Men (5) Women (9) Nate Biondi Elizabeth Bailey Kyle Millis Alexa Buckley Pawel Sendyk Chloe Clark Andy Song Sarah Darcel Reece Whitley Ali Harrison Sophie Krivokapic-Zhou Courtney Mykkanen Robin Neumann Alicia Wilson

STANFORD

Men (12) Women (18) Johannes Calloni Megan Byrnes Jon Cook Katie Drabot Mason Gonzalez Brooke Forde Jordan Greenberg Katie Glavinovich Benjamin Ho Anya Goeders Jack Levant Lauren Green Alex Liang Hannah Kukurugya David Madej Daria Lenz James Murphy Lucie Nordmann Brennan Pastorek Mia Paulsen Hank Poppe Allie Raab Grant Shoults Carolina Sculti Brooke Stenstrom Allie Szekely Morgan Tankersley Ashley Volpenhein Erin Voss Graze Zhao

UCLA

Women (12) Gabrielle Anderson Emma Cain Sophie Clarkowski Lia Foster Maisie Jameson Lisa Kaunitz Emily Lo Ruby Neave Emma Schaetz Bonnie Schmitz Delaney Smith Erica Vong

USC

Men (4) Women (8) Joao Arma Naomi Gowlett Henry Fusaro Hanni Leach Owen Kao Abby Miller Matthew McDermott Isa Odgers Catherine Sanchez Jemma Schlicht Laticia Transom Makenna Turner

UTAH

Men (13) Women (11) Nicholas Becker Mallori Allen Andrew Britton Emma Broome Liuchen Chen Kenzie Ford Santiago Contreras Mariah Gassaway Jackson Cunningham McKenna Gassaway Rahiti De Vos Grace Horvath David Fridlander Madison Lash Cole Giandinoto Sarah Lott Robert King Sophia Morici Brody Lewis Christina Pick Luke McDivitt Emma Ruchala Matteo Sogne Benjamin Waterman

WASHINGTON STATE

Women (8) Payton Bokowy Luciana Brock Lauren Burckel Ryan Falk Keiana Fountaine Paige Gardner Chloe Larson Taylor McCoy

You can check out the full list of student-athletes named to the honor roll here.