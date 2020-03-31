MIT Earns 2020 Commitment from SOLO Breaststroker Aaron Zhu

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aaron Zhu, a senior at Chelmsford High School in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has announced his verbal commitment to swim at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology beginning in the fall of 2020.

“I am super excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to swim at MIT! I cannot wait to continue my academic and athletic career and call MIT my home for the next four years. Thank you to all my friends, teammates, family, and coaches for continuously supporting me! #HereWeGoTech”

Zhu is a two-time USA Scholastic All-American who specializes mainly in breast and IM. He does his club swimming with SOLO Aquatics. At 2019 Winter Juniors East, he competed in the 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM. The following week he swam at New England Swimming Senior Short Course Championships and notched PBs in the 50/200/500 free and 200 fly. Last summer, he wrapped up LCM season at Geneva Futures, where he finaled in the 200 breast, and at Speedo Junior Nationals where he earned PBs in the 200 free and 100 fly at time trials.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:03.95

100 breast – 57.87

200 IM – 1:52.14

400 IM – 4:02.69

200 back – 1:53.55

100 back – 51.42

Zhu would have been among MIT’s top breaststrokers this past season and his top times would have scored for the Engineers in the A finals of the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at 2020 NEWMAC Championships. MIT has a strong breast/IM group. Zhu will overlap two years with Jordan Ren, who broke the NEWMAC record in the 200 breast at the conference meet, Kyri Chen, David He and Brandon Yue, and three years with Henry Wang, Samuel Song, Trevor Carter, and Christopher Rinard.

