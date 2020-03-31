Swimming From Home Talk Show: Ashley Twichell Recognizing your Feelings

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Ashley Twichell is a swimming veteran, and one who is put into a place that most other athletes weren’t by the Olympic postponement. Twichell had already made the Olympic team in open water, and was also gunning for a spot in the pool as well. When I spoke with her, Ashley talked about the importance of recognizing how the postponement affected you, and the feelings that were brought up. As she says, we are all affected by it differently, and that’s ok.