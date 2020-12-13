SSPC: How DII Drury University Produced the Current #2 Sprinter in the Country

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Zach Mertins, the assistant coach (and main sprint coach) at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. Zach and I swam together in high school, which was Zach’s first main swimming experience. Since then, he went on to swim at DII Ouachita Baptist University and eventually ended up pursuing coaching.

From the outside looking in, it seems like Zach has hit his coaching stride at Drury, not only leading Karol Ostrowski to 19.09 and 41.50 at their mid-season meet (breaking the DII national records in both events), but the team’s 200 free relay produced a 1:18.49, 1.22 off the DII national record in that event and breaking the school record. Hear what Zach has to say about how they’re doing things at Drury a little differently to yield these results.