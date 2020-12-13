Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: How DII Drury University Produced the Current #2 Sprinter in the Country

We sat down with Zach Mertins, the assistant coach (and main sprint coach) at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. Zach and I swam together in high school, which was Zach’s first main swimming experience. Since then, he went on to swim at DII Ouachita Baptist University and eventually ended up pursuing coaching.

From the outside looking in, it seems like Zach has hit his coaching stride at Drury, not only leading Karol Ostrowski to 19.09 and 41.50 at their mid-season meet (breaking the DII national records in both events), but the team’s 200 free relay produced a 1:18.49, 1.22 off the DII national record in that event and breaking the school record. Hear what Zach has to say about how they’re doing things at Drury a little differently to yield these results.

SWIMGUY12345
16 minutes ago

Before anyone starts to hate, even though he’s 21, these are still amazing times. Even if he were a junior or senior, these would be eye-popping swims.

