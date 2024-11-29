Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sprinter Ethan Moore Commits To The University of Utah For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter Juniors qualifier Ethan Moore has signed to swim at the University of Utah for his collegiate career. Moore will arrive on campus from San Antonio, Texas in the fall of 2025.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Utah! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who helped me along this path. GO UTES!

Moore races for the Alamo Area Aquatics Association and the Claudia Taylor Johnson High School, where he’ll compete in his senior season this winter. Last year, he finished fifth in the 50 freestyle, hitting a personal best of 20.58, then won the 100 freestyle ‘B’ final (45.44).

Since then, Moore had a successful summer in long-course. At the Speedo Sectionals in Austin, Moore took fourth in the 50-meter freestyle and seventh in the 100-meter freestyle, swimming lifetime bests of 23.35/51.61. He qualified for Winter Juniors in both events, along with the 100-meter butterfly (55.64), where he finished 10th. Moore also competed at the Speedo Summer Championships, where he finished 19th in the 50-meter freestyle.

Best Times (SCY):

  • 50 freestyle: 20.58
  • 100 freestyle: 45.25
  • 200 freestyle: 1:42.04
  • 500 freestyle: 4:46.23
  • 100 butterfly: 49.34

Moore has continued to swim lifetime bests now that he’s back in yards. He’s already swum two lifetime bests in the 100-yard fly, dropping from 49.57 in March to 49.44 at the David Johnson Fall Classic, then 49.34 at the ST TXLA November Unclassified, qualifying for Futures.

At the same meet, he swam lifetime bests in the 200 freestyle (1:42.04) and 100 breaststroke (58.55). His 100 breaststroke swim was his first time breaking 1:00 in the event, improving from the 1:01.83 he swam in September earlier this fall.

Moore’s lifetime bests in the 50 and 100 freestyle would’ve been sixth and eighth on the University of Utah’s depth chart last season. The Utes are in their first season as members in the Big 12 conference after the break up of the Pac-12.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour 

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!