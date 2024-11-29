Isabella Cardenas Commits To University of Denver With Conference ‘A’ Final-Worthy Bests

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabella Cardenas has officially signed to swim at the University of Denver for her collegiate career. Cardenas will arrive on campus from Sarasota, FL next fall as part of the class of 2029.

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Denver to continue my academic and swimming adventure! I want to thank all of my family, friends, coaches, and teammates throughout the world who have supported me. Thank you to Coach Alicia and Coach Lucas for this amazing opportunity. GO PIONEERS‼️

Cardenas trains with the Sarasota Sharks year-round and also competes for her high school, Riverview. She recently wrapped up her high school career with Riverview, helping them win at the FHSAA Class 4A State Championships. Cardenas made the ‘A’ final in both her events, the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. She also swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay, which both finished on the podium.

At the meet, she swam lifetime bests in her individual events, clocking 2:02.97 in the 200 IM and 1:04.34 in the 100 breaststroke. Since then, she’s raced at the SYS Turkey Meet, swimming lifetime bests in the 50 freestyle (23.61), 1000 freestyle (11:01.49), and 100 backstroke (56.57). Her times in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke were Futures cuts, as were her times in the 200 breast (2:20.09) and 400 IM (4:29.50).

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 23.61

100 freestyle: 51.61

200 freestyle: 1:52.75

200 IM: 2:02.97

400 IM: 4:25.02

The University of Denver Pioneers have controlled the Summit League for over a decade. This season, the women’s team aims for their 12th straight conference title. Cardenas’ best times in the IM events would’ve made the ‘A’ final at the 2024 Summit League Championships, and ultimately finished fourth in the 400 IM and fifth in the 200 IM. Additionally, her 100 freestyle lifetime best would’ve landed her in the ‘B’ final.

The Denver women’s team opened the signing period by inking six women for the class of 2029. Cardenas joined diver Tatum Brasfield, butterflyer Julia Saxman, IM/backstroker Samantha Synsvoll, breaststroker Beril Ozturk, and diver Sydney McCoy in signing to the Pioneers’ class of 2029 earlier this month.

