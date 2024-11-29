2013 Open Water World Cup Champion Emily Brunemann Klueh Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Former US National Team member and USA Swimming staffer Emily Brunemann Klueh has been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and a group of supporters have launched a GoFundMe to help support her and her family financially during treatment.

Per the GoFundMe page:

“In November of this year, she noticed changes in her breast. She contacted her doctor and was scheduled for a mammogram and ultrasound. At only 38, she would not have normally been referred for a mammogram for another two years. Through these tests the doctors found eight masses in her chest and at least three lymph nodes suspicious of cancer. She then underwent biopsies of one of the masses and one of the lymph nodes which confirmed the devastating news that they were positive for invasive ductal carcinoma. Due to the positive findings in the lymph nodes, a PET scan was ordered. The doctors are now concerned the cancer has spread to the lining of her lungs. A biopsy of this area is scheduled for December 6th.”

Brunemann Klueh was an All-American distance swimmer at the University of Michigan, winning the 1650 free at the 2008 NCAA Championship meet. In 2009 she shifted her focus to open water. She was the 10k at the 2009 US National Championship and placed 9th in the 5k at the 2009 World Championships.

She would later win bronze in the 10k at the 2010 Pan Pacific Championships and won four Open Water World Cup gold medals from 2011 through 2013. In 2013, she became the first American to win the Open Water World Cup tour title.

In 2023, Klueh joined the USA Swimming National Team Division staff as the manager of mental health and emotional wellness. After the hiring, USA Swimming touted that they were the first U.S. National Governing Body with an in-house mental health professional on staff.

Emily Klueh is married to Michael Klueh, a three-time relay World Champion, former American Record holder in the 800 short course meters freestyle, and 9-time All-American at the University of Texas.