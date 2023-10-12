Sporti Makes a Splash with New Swim Collection Featuring Renowned Artist Wyatt Hersey

SwimOutlet has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012. Sporti is SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear line.

Sporti, a leading swim brand, is excited to unveil its latest limited-edition Artist Series collection in collaboration with contemporary artist Wyatt Hersey. Bringing together art, athletics and conservation, the Sporti x Wyatt Hersey collection features original designs by Hersey, aimed to evoke joy, playfulness and connection to nature.

The Sporti Artist Series is a collection of limited-edition collaborations aimed to spark conversation around diversity, inclusion and mental health awareness.

“The designs I created for this collection are meant to convey a sense of playfulness and authenticity,” said Hersey. “Swimming is ultimately an act of embodiment and joy and I wanted the linework and colors to feel vibrant and lively in the hope that the designs would convey that energy.”

Hersey is known for his colorful, graphic portraits exploring narratives of ecology and the human relationship with nature. His background as a wildlife biologist and nature connection mentor informs his striking visual style.

The new collection includes original Hersey designs on performance swimsuits, with motifs of birds, flowers and abstract landscapes. Standout pieces include the Sporti x Wyatt Hersey Limited Edition Bloom Jammer featuring intricate florals, and the Equinox Thin Strap One Piece swimsuit with symbols of freedom.

A portion of proceeds from this collection will be donated to the Coral Reef Alliance, which protects and restores the world’s coral reef ecosystems.

“It’s so important for ALL of us to find activities that connect us to our beautiful living bodies and give us a sense of joy and freedom on a daily basis,” Hersey said. “Go swim, be weird, have fun!!”

The Sporti x Wyatt Hersey Collection is available exclusively on SwimOutlet, with suits ranging from $12.95 – $32.95 in youth and adult sizes.

Shop Sporti x Wyatt Hersey

Visit Wyatt Hersey’s Instagram

About Sporti by SwimOutlet Sporti, SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear line, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool.

Founded in 2000 and with over 25 million suits sold to date, SwimOutlet.com is the premier online destination for all things swim and is the largest online specialty store for swimming, active recreation, triathlon, beach and watersport merchandise in North America.

Follow Sporti on Instagram

Follow SwimOutlet on Instagram

SwimOutlet.com