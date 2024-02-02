Speedo Swim United Pop-Up Pool Program Enables 6 In 10 Children To Swim 25m In Three Weeks

Courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner.

(31st January 2024) – Speedo Swim United together with Active Black Country have unveiled the results of their 2023 pop-up pool initiative this week. The innovative program brought temporary pools to seven schools in disadvantaged and ethnically diverse communities across the Black Country, an area with a swimming attainment of less than 50 per cent and most children within walking distance of open water. Results demonstrate that the initiative positively impacted pupils swim ability and classroom behaviours.

The program was in response to research that revealed 1 in 3 children leave primary school unable to swim and childhood drowning rates have increased by 43 per cent.

Without intervention, it is predicted that 60% of children will leave school unable to swim in 2026.

After 3 short weeks 57.5% of kids could swim at least 25m compared to 17.7% at the start

9 in 10 children could demonstrate safe self-rescue skills following the program.

The pop-up pool program served as a reimagining of school swimming lessons, focusing on intensive interventions that inspire and equip young swimmers most at risk of falling behind. Bringing pools to seven school playgrounds, 742 children were able to participate in the program. The temporary pools helped to reduce travel time to local pools, maximise children’s familiarity with water safety and helped to maximise children’s time in the water.

Speedo Swim United, Active Black Country and Speedo Ambassadors Ellie Simmonds and Michael Gunning presented the report and findings in Parliament on January 29th 2024.

The results:

After three weeks of ‘top-up’ learn-to-swim lessons, schools saw:

9 in 10 children could demonstrate practical safe self-rescue

79.1 per cent increase in the distance they can swim

89.6 per cent can demonstrate an in-depth understanding of self-rescue theory

51 per cent improvement in the ability to demonstrate a range of strokes

Positive behavioural impact; greater punctuality and attendance and reduced anxiety, especially for children with a fear of water.

Speedo Brand Marketing Vice President, Kirsty Saddler commented, “At Speedo we believe that every child should have the opportunity to experience the joy of the water and swimming. Our report shares evidence-backed recommendations on alternative ways to support learn to swim in schools. The Olympics and Paralympics in July is an opportunity for a new generation of children to be inspired and follow in the footsteps of British heroes, like Adam Peaty, Tom Dean, Freya Anderson and Alice Tai. – by working together, we can ensure that no matter where they live, they’ll have the support needed to learn how to swim safely.”

Ian Carey, CEO Active Black Country commented, “The Black Country region has been heavily impacted by the crisis surrounding swim attainment. By delivering a successful pilot in the area we have provided invaluable insights into how similar programs can be delivered successfully in the UK. We’ve been delighted to hear the positive and inspiring feedback from schools and school children and encourage politicians and communities across the country to embrace this effective means of tackling swim attainment”.

Vicky Minihane, Principal, St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy commented, we were delighted to be part of this revolutionary program, and hope the crucial learnings and guidelines achieved via the pilot can help pave the way for similar programs across the UK. This three-week intensive course designed as a top-up learn-to-swim solution, is an effective way of delivering both practical and theoretical safe self-rescue, as well as substantially increasing the distance that children can swim. The impact we have seen on pupils and their approach to the water as well as their behaviour away from it has been inspiring and only reinforces the need to prioritise this vital life skill.”

Inspiring children into swimming and the joy of water at a young age is integral in creating a pathway to leisure centres. This is more important than ever in an Olympic year.

Speedo Swim United is calling on policymakers to:

ASK 1: Ringfence the funding needed from each pupil premium for investment in swim provision.

Ringfence the funding needed from each pupil premium for investment in swim provision. ASK 2: Identify where attainment is lowest, therefore additive intervention is needed. This year is the first year all schools must report on their pupil’s swim attainment and the results should be mapped in a way that highlights where additive and different interventions are needed, like our East London pilot and Black Country program. This should happen in a way that means interventions are planned for in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Identify where attainment is lowest, therefore additive intervention is needed. This year is the first year all schools must report on their pupil’s swim attainment and the results should be mapped in a way that highlights where additive and different interventions are needed, like our East London pilot and Black Country program. This should happen in a way that means interventions are planned for in the 2024-2025 academic year. ASK 3: Commit additional funding over and above the ringfenced pupil premium, so that the schools showing the lowest attainment can invest in additive approaches to learn to swim.

Alongside the program, the initiative seeks to gather further support for the Change.org petition*.To join the conversation, follow @Speedo #SwimUnited on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

ABOUT SPEEDO

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs, and innovations, and supports swimming from grassroots through to the elite level. In the 1920s, Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle, and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo® is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world. To find out more visit: www.speedo.com.

About Active Black Country

Active Black Country is the Active Partnership for the Black Country region providing the strategic leadership for sport and physical activity across the areas of Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton. We form part of the national network of Active Partnerships, funded by Sport England, to unite all people and partners who have a role to play in tackling the inequalities that prevent Black Country people from being physically active. Our Board believe that being active has the power to improve people’s lives & that it is everyone’s right to be active and play sport.