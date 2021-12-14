Speedo Signs 3x Olympic Medalist & Tokyo’s “Best Female Athlete” Maggie MacNeil

Courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner.

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has today announced the signing of world and Olympic 100m butterfly champion Maggie MacNeil.

MacNeil joins Team Speedo after a wildly successful year which saw her return from Tokyo with a gold, silver and bronze medal – all of which were won whilst wearing bespoke Speedo’s Fastskin suits as part of the brand’s sponsorship of Swimming Canada.

The highlight was undoubtedly when MacNeil secured gold in the women’s 100m butterfly as she posted a personal best time of 55.59s, adding the crown to her world championship she won in the same race back in 2019. In the aftermath of the Tokyo race MacNeil, who wears glasses outside of the pool, became a viral sensation as television cameras captured her squinting to see the result, before realising she had won her first Olympic gold medal and beginning to celebrate.

The day before that race, MacNeil was part of the Canadian relay team which won silver in the 4x100m freestyle and she followed those results up by winning bronze as part for the 4x100m mixed medley relay team.

As a result of the impressive nature of her performances at the Games, the Association of National Olympic Committees named her “Best Female Athlete of Tokyo 2020.

Speaking about the deal to join Team Speedo, MacNeil stated: “I’m truly honoured and excited for this partnership with Speedo. Speedo is recognized as the world’s leading swimwear brand, but it is their passion about life in and around the water that resonates with me. We share the same passion for swimming and with that I look forward to working with them.”

Jim Gerson, President, Speedo USA, added: “Maggie has had a sensational 2021 and we are now really pleased to welcome her officially to Team Speedo. Maggie was a superb ambassador for Speedo throughout the summer as she won a medal of each colour in Tokyo whilst wearing our Fastskin suits and we are really excited to see what is next. She is a remarkable athlete and a true role model for young female athletes all over the world. Her talent and her commitment mean we are excited to partner with her as she continues her remarkable progress through the world of competitive swimming.

