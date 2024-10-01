Speedo Partners With Howard University Swim & Dive Program, Embracing ‘Go Full Speedo’ Spirit

Courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner since 2013.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 — Speedo USA proudly announces its new partnership with Howard University’s Swim and Diving Program, uniting the iconic brand’s “Go Full Speedo” approach with the drive and ambition of the nation’s only historically Black college or university (HBCU) with a swim program. As a trailblazer in collegiate swimming, Howard’s team has been at the forefront of fostering achievement and breaking barriers in the sport, making this collaboration a celebration of both excellence and diversity in the water.

This partnership, which extends through 2027, underscores Speedo’s commitment to ensuring diversity and inclusion in swimming by supporting Howard’s Swim and Dive Program with 100% of their in-water needs, from Fastskin technology — swimwear engineered for the highest levels of performance, to practice suits and equipment. The relationship between Speedo and Howard will extend beyond gear, incorporating training support and mentorship to enhance athletes’ performance and backing Howard’s learn-to-swim programs, which provide free swim lessons to faculty and help undergraduate students meet a required swim test for graduation as well as supporting Howard’s large-scale learn-to-swim initiatives in surrounding D.C. communities.

“‘Go Full Speedo’ is all about going all in—no holding back, no limits—and that’s exactly what Howard University’s Swim and Dive Program represents,” said Simon Brecken, global senior vice president of Speedo. “Our partnership with Howard goes beyond providing performance gear. It’s about creating opportunities, enhancing access, and fostering the next generation of champions from diverse backgrounds. Together, we’re not only focused on winning in the pool but also on breaking down barriers to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the water.”

Howard University’s swim team, led by head coach Nic Askew, has consistently pushed boundaries, challenging norms as the only HBCU swim program at the Division I level. The team has become a symbol of both athletic and social excellence, showing what is possible when athletes have access to the best training and equipment, as well as the support they need to succeed.

“Speedo’s partnership with the Howard University Swim and Dive Program is a game-changer for our athletes and the broader mission of the program,” said Askew. “This collaboration allows us to enhance our swimmers’ training and competition experiences, but more importantly, it emphasizes the critical need for diversity and representation in swimming. Speedo’s support helps break down historical barriers, ensuring that our athletes—and future generations—see themselves in spaces where diversity has been underrepresented.”

The announcement of this partnership comes just ahead of the 3rd Annual Battle at the Burr, a competitive dual meet between Howard and Georgetown University, scheduled for October 5th. The event, which sold out in minutes, is expected to draw over 1,000 spectators and will feature appearances by Speedo athletes Cullen Jones and Josh Liendo.

“Go Full Speedo” is not just about performance but about fully embracing and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, both in the pool and in life. By partnering with Howard University, Speedo is reaffirming its dedication to promoting inclusion and ensuring that swimming is a sport accessible to all, regardless of background.

ABOUT SPEEDO

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations, and supports swimming from grass-roots through to the elite level. In the 1920s Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo® is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world. To find out more visit: www.us.speedo.com.