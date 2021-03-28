Spartans Aquatic Club Breaks Two More National Age Group Records on Saturday

LIFE TIME CLUB MEET

March 26-28, 2021

Atlanta, GA

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile ‘2021 Lifetime Not Divisionals’

After breaking the 400 free relay National Age Group Record on Friday, the Spartans Aquatic Club has taken down two more relay records on Saturday in Georgia.

First, the relay of Kamal Muhammad, Nathaniel Stoffle, John Beamon, and Colton Mcgrady combined for a 1:18.92 in the 200 free relay in the morning session. That broke the old 17-18 record of 1:19.55 set in 2015 by an NCAP relay that included future NCAA Champions John Shebat and Andrew Seliskar. It also broke the broader 15-18 record of 1:19.29 that was previously set by the Scottsdale Aquatic Club in 2016 by a relay that included Ryan Hoffer, who on Saturday won the NCAA title in the 100 free after winning the 50 free and 100 fly earlier in the meet.

Splits Comparison – 200 Free Relay

Spartans Aquatic Club Scottsdale Aquatic Club NCAP New 15-18, 17-18 Records Former 15-18 Record Former 17-18 Record Kamal Muhammad – 20.24 Jack Blake – 20.25 John Shebat – 20.25 Nathaniel Stoffle – 19.50 Ray van Deusen – 20.15 Carsten Vissering – 19.41 John Beamon – 19.46 Parker Hughes – 20.13 Andrew Seliksar – 20.31 Colton Mcgrady – 19.72 Ryan Hoffer – 18.76 James Jones – 19.58 Final Times – 1:18.92 Final Time – 1:19.29 Final Time – 1:19.55

Then in the evening, the relay of Nathaniel Stoffle, Preston Lin, Peter Sacca, and Kamal Muhammad combined for a 3:10.27 in the 400 medley relay.

That also broke both the 17-18 record (NCAP – 2015) and 15-18 record (Mason Manta Rays – 2018). That Mason relay included three swimmers who have starred at this weekend’s NCAA Championships: Carson Foster, Jake Foster, and Adam Chaney.

Splits Comparison – 400 Medley Relay

Spartans Aquatic Club Mason Aquatic Club NCAP New 15-18, 17-18 Records Former 15-18 Record Former 17-18 Record Nathaniel Stoffle – 46.63 (Back) Carson Foster – 46.70 (Back) John Shebat – 48.24 (Back) Preston Lin – 54.04 (Breast) Jake Foster – 52.96 (Breast) Carsten Vissering – 52.89 (Breast) Peter Sacca – 46.52 (Fly) Jacob McDonald – 48.54 (Fly) Andrew Seliskar – 46.88 (Fly) Kamal Muhammad – 43.08 (Free) Adam Chaney – 42.91 (Free) James Jones – 44.49 (Free) Final Time – 3:10.27 Final Time – 3:11.11 Final Time – 3:12.50

That leadoff split for Stoffle, an Auburn commit, is a personal best time by half-a-second, and makes him the 35th-best 17-18 in the history of the 100 yard backstroke.

What’s most remarkable about the team’s record-setting efforts this weekend is that none of the three relays used the same quartet. Kamal Muhammad was on all three record-setting relays, but in total the team has used 6 different swimmers in their 4 record-setting performances.

Spartans already holds the 200 medley relay record in the 15-18 and 17-18 age groups with a 1:26.43 from December. They’ll chase that time on Sunday morning.