South Dakota Women, South Dakota State Men Earn Wins In Rivalry Meet

South Dakota vs South Dakota State

January 18, 2025

Brookings, S.D.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: South Dakota Athletics

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams split a pair of dual with rival South Dakota State on Saturday inside Marshall Center Pool.

South Dakota won the women’s dual by a final tally of 174-126 while the Jackrabbits clipped the Coyotes in the men’s dual by a score of 155-145.

Gabbie Ahrendt was a three-time individual winner for a women’s team that won 10 of the 16 events contested in the dual.

Charlie Matthews , Alex Parkinson and Joaquin Contreras-Fallico were each double event winners for the men’s team.

Ahrendt, a sophomore, began her day with a win in the 100 back (59.16) and proceeded to win the 100 fly in 58.66 and the 200 IM in 2:09.49.

The women’s squad also received individual wins from Emily DiProspero , Phoebe Paarlberg , Madeline Schrank , Emily Kahn , Mairead Powers and Samantha Mersnick .

DiProspero, a freshman, opened the meet with a win in the 1000 free in 10:29.97 while Paarlberg led a 1-2 finish in the 100 breaststroke, touching in 1:08.24 while Madilyn Gehrke was second in 1:08.30.

Schrank, a freshman, led a 1-2 finish in the 200 fly in 2:09.84, just ahead of DiProspero, who clocked 2:09.97.

Kahn, a senior, sprinted to victory in the 50 free in 24.45 while Powers won the 200 backstroke in 2:08.48 and Mersnick the three-meter diving competition with 238.13 points.

South Dakota won the 200 medley relay with the foursome of Grace Schultz , Paarlberg, Sara Mayer and Kahn, timed in 1:48.93.

Matthews, a sophomore, posted personal best scores on both diving board to sweep the competition claiming the one-meter with a point total of 266.70 and three-meter with a point total of 272.85.

Contreras-Fallico, a sophomore, won both backstroke evets while also finishing second in the 200 IM. He was timed in 50.89 in the 100 back, and 1:52.81 in the 200 back.

Parkinson, a freshman, claimed the 1000 free in 9:48.54 and the 500 free in 4:45.26 while classmate Nick Rounds sprinted to victory in the 50 free in 21.09

The Coyotes won the 200 medley relay with the quartet of Adam Fisher , Jack Berdahl , Grant Wolner and Rounds, clocking 1:33.58.

South Dakota closes its dual season by hosting Omaha on Friday and St. Thomas on Saturday inside the DakotaDome.

Courtesy: South Dakota State Athletics

Gigi Hioki was a three-time winner for South Dakota State, but rival South Dakota won 10 of 16 events to pull away for a 174-126 dual victory over the Jackrabbits Saturday a the Stanley J. Marshall Center Pool.

In closing out their dual season, the Jackrabbits dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-3 against Summit League opponents.

The reigning Summit League Women’s Peak Performer of the Week, Hioki swam to a trio of victories in the freestyle events. She opened the day with a victory in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:52.75, followed by top times in the 100, 52.40 seconds, and 500, 5:15.24.

In addition, Hioki had a hand in the Jackrabbit victory in the 400 freestyle relay, swimming the anchor leg for a quartet that also included Jenna Currier , Aubrey Douds and Emma Schultz , and which finished in a time of 3:33.73.

Schultz was runner-up in both the 100 (:54.64) and 200 (1:56.63), while Currier placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.14 seconds.

Also victorious in the pool for the Jackrabbits was Marissa Branham , who clocked a winning time of 2:28.60 in the 200 breaststroke.

Rounding out the individual event titles for SDSU was diver Anna Mei Castro . She claimed the 1-meter competition with a score of 224.40 points over six dives and added a third-place showing on the 3-meter board with 215.18 points.

Gabbie Ahrendt was a three-time winner for the Coyotes, placing first in the 100 backstroke (:59.16), 100 butterfly (:58.66) and 200 individual medley (2:09.49).

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the regular season by competing at the Coyote Invite Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.

For the second day in a row, the South Dakota State men’s swimming and diving team went into the final event of a meet needing to win a relay to secure a dual victory. While the Jackrabbits came up short Friday against St. Cloud State, they came through in the clutch Saturday against rival South Dakota and did so in record-setting fashion en route to a 155-145 victory at the Stanley J. Marshall Center Pool.

SDSU, which improved to 4-3 overall in duals and 2-1 against Summit League opponents, entered the 400-yard freestyle relay with a one-point lead over the rival Coyotes. The Jackrabbits trailed slightly at the halfway mark after legs by Denilson Cyprianos and Aiden Carstensen before taking a one-second lead on the third leg of the relay by Sam Johnson . Freshman Zavier Kranz widened that lead on the anchor leg as the Jackrabbit quartet clocked a pool-record time of 3 minutes, 5.90 seconds.

The previous facility standard of 3:07.17 was held by the SDSU foursome of Ben Bolinske, Chris Rumrill, Blake Yeager and Daniel Jacobson since 2015.

Kranz added two individual victories in the freestyle events. The Watertown native opened the day by winning the 200 in 1:42.53, followed by a victory in the 100-yard race with a time of 46.62 seconds.

Johnson was second in both events with respective times of 1:44.92 and 47.22 seconds.

Cody Vertin also was a two-time winner for the Jackrabbits as he swam to victory first in the 200 breaststroke (2:04.89) and then closed the individual program with a win in the 200 individual medley (1:55.04).

Freshman Nik Keuser added a victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.69 seconds, while placing second in the 200 breaststroke, 2:10.39.

The Jackrabbits were also strong in the butterfly events as Austin Smith claimed the 100-yard race in 51.24 seconds and Braxton McGrath won the 200 in 1:56.01. In addition, McGrath posted a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly, 51.41 seconds, and Luke Nichols completed a sweep of the top three spots for SDSU in 51.58 seconds.

UP NEXT

SDSU is away from competition until competing at the Coyote Invite Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.