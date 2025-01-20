Tickets Go On Sale for Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship Meet; Men’s Drop on Tuesday

Tickets for the 2025 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are now on sale. All-session passes are available for $130 for the meet at the Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center outside of Seattle. That’s the same price as last year.

While the best tickets along the center of the 25-yard competition course are sold out, or have only ADA accessible tickets available, there are still plenty of seats left at the far corners of the natatorium, including some at the start end of the pool.

The KCAC is one of the largest permanent natatoriums in the country with 2,500 seats for spectators along its entire course and will host both the men’s and women’s championships.

The last time Federal Way hosted an NCAA Championship meet was in 2012, where the grandstand was woefully underfilled. In the decade since, sellouts (or near sellouts) have become the norm, in some cases with tickets selling out before they even go on sale to the public. Teams have first access to tickets from the meet and the best teams receive the best seats.

Pro Tip: while there is assigned seating for the NCAA Championships, nobody checks tickets and many people buy tickets and don’t show up for certain events. Even if your seat doesn’t look great, hawk around for a vacancy or stand behind the good seats for a better view.

It looks like a better crowd is due for this year’s meets, though one coach who attended a club meet at the facility last weekend had concerns. The coach said that two of the three air exchangers, designed to keep fresh air coming into the pool, has failed and the other was functioning at only 33%, which would put future meets at the facility in danger if emergency repairs aren’t approved.