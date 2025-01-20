Tickets Go On Sale for Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship Meet; Men’s Drop on Tuesday

Tickets for the 2025 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are now on sale. All-session passes are available for $130 for the meet at the Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center outside of Seattle. That’s the same price as last year.
While the best tickets along the center of the 25-yard competition course are sold out, or have only ADA accessible tickets available, there are still plenty of seats left at the far corners of the natatorium, including some at the start end of the pool.
- Go here to buy women’s tickets.
- Go here to buy men’s tickets (On sale January 21)
The KCAC is one of the largest permanent natatoriums in the country with 2,500 seats for spectators along its entire course and will host both the men’s and women’s championships.
The last time Federal Way hosted an NCAA Championship meet was in 2012, where the grandstand was woefully underfilled. In the decade since, sellouts (or near sellouts) have become the norm, in some cases with tickets selling out before they even go on sale to the public. Teams have first access to tickets from the meet and the best teams receive the best seats.
Pro Tip: while there is assigned seating for the NCAA Championships, nobody checks tickets and many people buy tickets and don’t show up for certain events. Even if your seat doesn’t look great, hawk around for a vacancy or stand behind the good seats for a better view.
It looks like a better crowd is due for this year’s meets, though one coach who attended a club meet at the facility last weekend had concerns. The coach said that two of the three air exchangers, designed to keep fresh air coming into the pool, has failed and the other was functioning at only 33%, which would put future meets at the facility in danger if emergency repairs aren’t approved.
- Women’s Championship: March 19-22, King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Men’s Championship: March 26-29, King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Prelims start daily at 10AM Pacific Time and finals start daily at 6PM Pacific Time. Diving prelims begin around noon Pacific Time each day.
I heard the pool was being shut down today to immediately start on repairs before NCAAs
Hopefully the facility is actually functioning when Big XIIs and NCAAS roll around. This past weekend two of the three air exchangers were broken and CO2 levels were over 2500 at times and the chloromines led teams to leave early. Sad that place cant get their stuff together.
Should just have in Indy or someplace similar.
Please no Indy. I cannot go back to Indy.
You a park bench somewhere in Indy with your name on it.
There are so many more teams and spectators that are drive able to Indy. Federal Way has a great facility but with the Northwest Universities not supporting swimming, it seems like a bad location to be the host.
What time are finals sessions at? Wondering if I’ll need to take some time off work.
6:00 Pacific Time for finals, 10AM for prelims for swimming