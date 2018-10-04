South Carolina High School Psych Sheets Released

The South Carolina high school state championships will be taking place this weekend at the University of South Carolina’s Natatorium. South Carolina is unique not only because of how early its state championships are, but also because they are done as timed finals.

3A

Psych Sheet

On the boys side, St. Joseph’s appears poised to challenge for its second straight title. They come in with the fastest seed time in all three relays (one team is listed ahead of them in the 400 free relay, but we’re assuming that time of 2:46.37 is a mistake). Liam Walker is the top seed in the 200 IM and the 100 fly, and Silas Crosby is seeded first in the 500 and second in the 500.

Freshman Kendal Chunn of OCA is the top seed in in the 200 IM and the 100 back, and her team also tops the psych sheet in two of the three relays.

4A

Psych Sheet

After finishing 2nd last year by 3 points, Eastside tops the psych sheet in six events. Riley Parker comes in with the fastest time in the 200 and the 100 freestyles, while teammate Cara Bognar leads in the 100 fly and 500 free. Eastside also holds the top seed in two of the three relays.

On the boys side, Kevin Geist of Hilton Head is the only boy to top the psych sheet in both of his events, leading the 200 free and 100 fly. Defending champion Eastside does hold the top seed in two relays.

We didn’t get a chance score all of the psych sheets, but we did manage to score the 4A one, and it has the Eastside boys and girls both winning by comfortable margins.

5A

Psych Sheet

Last year Wando, Riverside, and Fort Mill all scored over 300 points on the girls side, with Wando coming out on top. This year, Fort Mill holds the top seed in two relays, and Riverside’s Hannah Ownbey tops the pysch sheet in the 200 IM and 100 breast, but Wando looks to have a good amount of depth.

It’s a fairly similar on the men’s side, where Riverside, last year’s runner up, holds top top seeds in all three relays, but Wando, again the defending champions, appears to have a bit more depth.