2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were limited scratches on day seven of the 2022 World Championships, the penultimate day of competition in Budapest. Mainly, South Africa and Peru scratched the mixed 4×100 free relay where they were ranked sixth and eighth, respectively. South Africa scratched most of their relays after Pieter Coetze tested positive for COVID-19 before the meet and withdrew from the competition. Coetze was ranked 10th in the 50 back today.

As we reported earlier, Australia’s Shayna Jack withdrew from the meet after breaking her hand during warmup. She was the second seed in the women’s 50 free this morning.

The other scratches listed below are from swimmers who were entered in two events, had already scratched their first event, and now scratched their second and last individual event today. These swimmers who effectively withdrew from the individual competition are Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Akalanka Peiris, Sierra Leone’s Sheku Kamara and Sweden’s Elias Funch Persson in the 50 back, Timor-Leste’s Imelda Ximenes Belo and Sierra Leone’s Mariama Kamara in the 50 free, and Sierra Leone’s Mary Yongai in the 50 breast.

Full List of Scratches

Women’s 50 Freestyle

#2 Shayna Jack (AUS)

#71 Imelda Ximenes Belo (TLS)

#89 Mariama Kamara (SLE)

Men’s 50 Backstroke

#10 Pieter Coetze (RSA)

#37 Dimuth Akalanka Peiris (SRI)

#52 Sheku Kamara (SLE)

#54 Elias Funch Persson (SWE)

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

#61 Mary Yongai (SLE)

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay

#6 South Africa

#8 Peru

Men’s 1500 Freestyle