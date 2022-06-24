2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
There were limited scratches on day seven of the 2022 World Championships, the penultimate day of competition in Budapest. Mainly, South Africa and Peru scratched the mixed 4×100 free relay where they were ranked sixth and eighth, respectively. South Africa scratched most of their relays after Pieter Coetze tested positive for COVID-19 before the meet and withdrew from the competition. Coetze was ranked 10th in the 50 back today.
As we reported earlier, Australia’s Shayna Jack withdrew from the meet after breaking her hand during warmup. She was the second seed in the women’s 50 free this morning.
The other scratches listed below are from swimmers who were entered in two events, had already scratched their first event, and now scratched their second and last individual event today. These swimmers who effectively withdrew from the individual competition are Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Akalanka Peiris, Sierra Leone’s Sheku Kamara and Sweden’s Elias Funch Persson in the 50 back, Timor-Leste’s Imelda Ximenes Belo and Sierra Leone’s Mariama Kamara in the 50 free, and Sierra Leone’s Mary Yongai in the 50 breast.
Full List of Scratches
Women’s 50 Freestyle
- #2 Shayna Jack (AUS)
- #71 Imelda Ximenes Belo (TLS)
- #89 Mariama Kamara (SLE)
Men’s 50 Backstroke
- #10 Pieter Coetze (RSA)
- #37 Dimuth Akalanka Peiris (SRI)
- #52 Sheku Kamara (SLE)
- #54 Elias Funch Persson (SWE)
Women’s 50 Breaststroke
- #61 Mary Yongai (SLE)
Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay
- #6 South Africa
- #8 Peru
Men’s 1500 Freestyle
- none
GB have gone Whittle, Richards, Anderson, Hope. Richards’ 200 has been very off this week, but his 100 wasn’t too bad earlier on, so they really shouldn’t have an issue making the final. Presumably bring in Burras, Dean and Hopkin for the final.
France also scratching, perhaps a bit of a surprise, although they are short of one top male I guess.
Where is the live thread?
Mixed relays are stupid.
Weirdly the Heat 2 teams are up for the MMR, but not for heats 1 or 3.
US team: Held, Kibler, Brown, Douglass.
I want to know who is swimming for Australia. I’m guessing Incerti, Temple, Throssell and Wilson, with finals being Cartwright, Chalmers, Harris & MOC
Very wrong for Australia: Incerti, Yang, Harris, Neale
But actually makes sense: Neale swam 0.07 faster than Throssell in the women’s relay, and Wilson was faster than Harris. I’d forgotten about Yang!
Incerti is the obvious choice. Temple was not great on the free relay so glad he’s not there. Harris being on the heat seems odd, but I guess that means they’re going with Madi for the final?
So final will likely be Kyle, Cartwright (or maybe Incerti if he nails the heat), Madi and MOC. Madi’s 200 was a little slow but her 100 has been good.
I wonder who would be better to anchor Wilson or MOC? Will MOC be able to stick to her raceplan this time?
I’d still anchor with her. The individual has to have built her confidence, and with the team we’re likely to have, she shouldn’t go in as far behind, so less likely to abandon the plan.
So that means probably Chalmers, Cartwright, Wilson, O’Callaghan for the final provided they’re actually prioritising it.
We know that Chalmers and Cartwright must be in because they have nothing else to do (unless Incerti really impresses with his 100 and they use him again). Similarly for Wilson it doesn’t really make sense not to use her because she’s our second best freestyler and won’t be in the medley final.
MOC is really the only question mark. Do they save her for the medley relay because of her heavy schedule? I doubt it. Better to go all in on this than the medley.
Hopefully they’re all in. Just two more swims Mollie!
Apologies for ignorant question: is the gender order fixed as MMFF, or is it completely flexible, a la the mixed MR?
It’s flexible but no other order makes sense.