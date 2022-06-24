Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

South Africa and Peru Scratch Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Prelims in Budapest

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were limited scratches on day seven of the 2022 World Championships, the penultimate day of competition in Budapest. Mainly, South Africa and Peru scratched the mixed 4×100 free relay where they were ranked sixth and eighth, respectively. South Africa scratched most of their relays after Pieter Coetze tested positive for COVID-19 before the meet and withdrew from the competition. Coetze was ranked 10th in the 50 back today.

As we reported earlier, Australia’s Shayna Jack withdrew from the meet after breaking her hand during warmup. She was the second seed in the women’s 50 free this morning.

The other scratches listed below are from swimmers who were entered in two events, had already scratched their first event, and now scratched their second and last individual event today. These swimmers who effectively withdrew from the individual competition are Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Akalanka Peiris, Sierra Leone’s Sheku Kamara and Sweden’s Elias Funch Persson in the 50 back, Timor-Leste’s Imelda Ximenes Belo and Sierra Leone’s Mariama Kamara in the 50 free, and Sierra Leone’s Mary Yongai in the 50 breast.

Full List of Scratches

Women’s 50 Freestyle

  • #2 Shayna Jack (AUS)
  • #71 Imelda Ximenes Belo (TLS)
  • #89 Mariama Kamara (SLE)

Men’s 50 Backstroke

  • #10 Pieter Coetze (RSA)
  • #37 Dimuth Akalanka Peiris (SRI)
  • #52 Sheku Kamara (SLE)
  • #54 Elias Funch Persson (SWE)

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

  • #61 Mary Yongai (SLE)

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay

  • #6 South Africa
  • #8 Peru 

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

  • none

Thomas Selig
1 hour ago

GB have gone Whittle, Richards, Anderson, Hope. Richards’ 200 has been very off this week, but his 100 wasn’t too bad earlier on, so they really shouldn’t have an issue making the final. Presumably bring in Burras, Dean and Hopkin for the final.

France also scratching, perhaps a bit of a surprise, although they are short of one top male I guess.

Troyy
1 hour ago

jamesjabc
1 hour ago

Where is the live thread?

Piss Pooler
1 hour ago

Mixed relays are stupid.

Miss M
1 hour ago

Weirdly the Heat 2 teams are up for the MMR, but not for heats 1 or 3.

US team: Held, Kibler, Brown, Douglass.

I want to know who is swimming for Australia. I’m guessing Incerti, Temple, Throssell and Wilson, with finals being Cartwright, Chalmers, Harris & MOC

Miss M
Reply to  Miss M
1 hour ago

Very wrong for Australia: Incerti, Yang, Harris, Neale

Miss M
Reply to  Miss M
1 hour ago

But actually makes sense: Neale swam 0.07 faster than Throssell in the women’s relay, and Wilson was faster than Harris. I’d forgotten about Yang!

Sub13
Reply to  Miss M
1 hour ago

Incerti is the obvious choice. Temple was not great on the free relay so glad he’s not there. Harris being on the heat seems odd, but I guess that means they’re going with Madi for the final?

So final will likely be Kyle, Cartwright (or maybe Incerti if he nails the heat), Madi and MOC. Madi’s 200 was a little slow but her 100 has been good.

Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
1 hour ago

I wonder who would be better to anchor Wilson or MOC? Will MOC be able to stick to her raceplan this time?

Miss M
Reply to  Troyy
1 hour ago

I’d still anchor with her. The individual has to have built her confidence, and with the team we’re likely to have, she shouldn’t go in as far behind, so less likely to abandon the plan.

Troyy
Reply to  Miss M
1 hour ago

So that means probably Chalmers, Cartwright, Wilson, O’Callaghan for the final provided they’re actually prioritising it.

jamesjabc
Reply to  Troyy
1 hour ago

We know that Chalmers and Cartwright must be in because they have nothing else to do (unless Incerti really impresses with his 100 and they use him again). Similarly for Wilson it doesn’t really make sense not to use her because she’s our second best freestyler and won’t be in the medley final.

MOC is really the only question mark. Do they save her for the medley relay because of her heavy schedule? I doubt it. Better to go all in on this than the medley.

Troyy
Reply to  jamesjabc
1 hour ago

Hopefully they’re all in. Just two more swims Mollie!

SNygans01
Reply to  Miss M
1 hour ago

Apologies for ignorant question: is the gender order fixed as MMFF, or is it completely flexible, a la the mixed MR?

Troyy
Reply to  SNygans01
1 hour ago

It’s flexible but no other order makes sense.

About Annika Johnson

Annika Johnson

Annika came into the sport competitively at age eight, following in the footsteps of her twin sister and older brother. The sibling rivalry was further fueled when all three began focusing on distance freestyle, forcing the family to buy two lap counters. Annika is a three-time Futures finalist in the 200 …

Read More »

