Sophie Hansson Breaks Swedish Record, A Sjostrom Age Record Falls In Stockholm

November 24, 2021 – November 28, 2021

Stockholm, Sweden

In the first few days of the 2021 Swedish Short Course Championships—which had taken a two-year hiatus —13-year-old Emmy Hällkvist broke Sarah Sjostrom’s SCM 100 fly record for 13-year-old girls.

On Wednesday, Hällkvist swam a time of 1:00.80 in the event, defeating Sjostrom’s record of 1:01.72 from 2006. This broken record could be a sign of things to come for Hällkvist.

When Sjostrom was 14, she won her first international medal in the 100 fly at the 2008 European Championships. Soon after, she rose to swimming superstardom and is now widely regarded as one of the top swimmers in the sport. While Hällkvist’s trajectory can’t be perfectly predicted, the fact she performed a second better than Sjostrom did at her age bodes well for the young swimmer.

Other standout performances during the first half of the 2021 Swedish Championships include Sophie Hansson’s 100 breaststroke, in which she broke the national record.

Hansson swam the event in 1:04.44, winning gold in the process. That swim broke the previous Swedish Record of 1:04.94, set by Jennie Johansson in 2014.

Hansson now owns both the SCM and LCM national records in the 100 breast. She also has the national record in the SCM 50 breast with a time of 29.77, which she set back in 2017.

Hansson also won the 200 breast at the meet with a time of 2:20.99, over a second faster than second-place Emelie Fast.

The reigning NCAA champion in both SCY breaststroke events, Hansson was notably competing just last weekend at the NC State Invitational for her Wolfpack team, posting the #2 times in the nation in both the 100 and 200 breast.

On the men’s side, Oskar Hoff swam just .02 off his own SCM 50 butterfly national record, which stands at 22.95. His time at the meet was 22.97, but it still earned him first. The next day, Hoff would break the championship record in the 100 fly with a time of 51.35, also earning first.

Among the younger swimmers, Lisa Nystrand lowered her own 15-year-old 200 IM national record, finishing third in 2:12.31. She earned the record earlier this year at the European Championships, when she swam the 200 IM in 2:13.16.

Later today, the country’s top swimmers will compete in events ranging from the men’s 200 free to the women’s 200 butterfly.