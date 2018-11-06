SMU’s Koo, Grobler, Hardigree, Holloway Sweep AAC Weekly Honors

Courtesy: American Athletic Conference

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving honors for the week ending Nov. 4.

Male Swimmer of the Week

Ralph Koo * Jr. * SMU

Koo was one of two Mustangs who posted a pair of individual wins to lead SMU to a 181-104 victory over TCU on Friday. He dominated the sprint free races, swimming the fastest 50-yard freestyle in the conference this season with his time of 20.66. He recorded the second-fastest time in the conference at 45.74 in the 100-yard freestyle. He also swam as part of two first-place relay teams that posted season-best times for SMU. Koo swam the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay and the third leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Female Swimmer of the Week

Gabi Grobler * So. * SMU

Grobler enjoyed a trio of wins to lead the Mustangs to victories over Iowa State (184-114) and TCU (196-103), winning the 100-and 200-yard backstrokes, as well as the 200-yard IM in the tri-meet. The sophomore won the 200 back by over two seconds, finishing in 2:02.05, and finished with times of 56.68 and 2:05.01 in the 100 back and 200 IM, respectively. Her backstroke marks rank top five in the conference this season. She also swam the backstroke portion of the Mustangs’ first-place 200-yard medley relay squad, recording a time of 26.31.

Male Diver of the Week

Parker Hardigree * Fr. * SMU

Hardigree swept diving events, posting an NCAA Zone qualifying score on one meter with a 308.00 mark. The freshman also won the three-meter competition with a six-round 313.75 score. His three-meter mark was only 6.25 points away from meeting the Zone diving qualifying standards. Each of Hardigree’s career-best scores recorded over the weekend lead the conference.

Female Diver of the Week

Johanna Holloway * Fr. * SMU

Holloway registered a career-best score of 242.10 in the one-meter dive and won the three-meter dive with her score of 264.30. Her three-meter mark was nearly 21 points ahead of TCU’s second-place finisher.